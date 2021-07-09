EASY FICTION
Goldilocks and the Three Bears, by Eric Braun
Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures Series, by Kevin Lovegreen
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls Series, by M.J. Thomas
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
Clifford’s Loose Tooth, by Wendy Cheyette Lewison
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Who was A.A. Milne?, by Sarah Fabiny
Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson?, by Pam Pollack
JUVENILE FICTION
The Elk Hunt, by S.J. Dahlstrom
Billy Miller Makes a Wish, by Kevin Henkes
Flying Blind, by Frank E. Peretti
The Adventure is Now, by Jess Redman
Ice Cream Queen, by Coco Simon
Ready to Roll!, by Coco Simon
Too Many Toppings!, by Coco Simon
Riding Lessons, by Jane Smiley
The Black Star of Kingston, by S.D. Smith
The Green Ember Series, by S.D. Smith
The Last Archer, by S.D. Smith
The Wreck and Rise of Whitson Mariner, by S.D. Smith
The Chance to Fly, by Ali Stroker
A Pinch of Magic, by Kiki Thorpe
Hometown Hunters Series, by Lane Walker
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Wicked Epic Adventures, by Will Henry
Hilda and the Black Hound, by Luke Pearson
Hilda and the Midnight Giant, by Luke Pearson
Hilda and the Stone Forest, by Luke Pearson
Hilda and the Troll, by Luke Pearson
Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite, by Ashley Spires
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Life Cycles: Everything From Start to Finish
Bulldozers, by Chris Bowman
Dangerous Teeth: Moray Eel Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
Floating Misery!: Portugese Man-of-War Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
Killer Tentacles!: Box Jellyfish Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
Needles of Pain!: Stonefish Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
The Shredder!: Shark Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
Small But Deadly!: Blue-Ringed Octopus Attack, by James Buckley, Jr.
101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff, by Dude Perfect
The Mysteries of the Universe, by Will Gater
Minecraft Bite-Sized Builds: Over 20 Exciting Mini-Projects, by Thomas McBrien
My Tiny Life by Ruby T. Hummingbird, by Paul Meisel
Giant Pandas, by Kari Schuetz
Biblioburro, by Jeanette Winter
Alligators, by Derek Zobel
JUVENILE SPANISH
El Gusto Del Mercado Mexicano, by Nancy Tabor
PICTURE BOOK
Thoughts are Air, by Michael Arndt
Sam and Dave Dig a Hole, by Mac Barnett
Handa’s Hen, by Eileen Brown
What Happened to You?, by James Catchpole
Hello World!, by Kelly Corrigan
The Pout-Pout Fish and the Mad, Mad Day, by Deborah Diesen
We Walk Through the Forest, by Lisa Ferland
A Hundred Billion Trillion Stars, by Seth Fishman
Nobody Hugs a Cactus, by Carter Goodrich
Chrysanthemum, by Kevin Henkes
That’s What Dinosaurs Do, by Jory John
Fishing With Dad, by Kevin Lovegreen
Hidden Treasure, by Elly MacKay
Hello, Rain!, by Kyo Maclear
Zonia’s Rain Forest, by Juana Martinez-Neal
A Garden to Save the Birds, by Wendy McClure
Oh Look, A Cake!, by J.C. McKee
The Boy Who Loved Everyone, by Jane Porter
Jero’s Journey: Finding Hope in Autism, by Jeremiah Robertson
I’m a Hare, so There!, by Julie Rowan-Zoch
The Chickadees and the Moon Above, by Sara Simon
Peace Train, by Cat Stevens
Duck Duck Moose, by Mary Sullivan
I Love You as Big as a Rainbow, by Joan Summers
What the Road Said, by Cleo Wade
Chick Little and the Big Bad Wolf, by Sam Wedelich
Maybe, by Kobi Yamada