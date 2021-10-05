EASY FICTION

Judy Moody in a Monday Mood, by Megan McDonald

The Sea Unicorn, by Coral Ripley

The Case of the Cursed Crop, by Michael Anthony Steele

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

The Berenstain Bears: Too Much Noise!, by Mike Berenstain

Making New Friends, by Kim Dean

Eva’s New Pet, by Rebecca Elliott

Pinkalicious: Treasuretastic, by Victoria Kann

Frankie and the Dragon, by Arie Kaplan

Hello Ninja: Goodbye Tooth!, by N.D. Wilson

Hello Ninja: Hello Stage Fright, by N.D. Wilson

JUVENILE DVD

Luca

Peter Rabbit 2

Spirit Untamed

JUVENILE FICTION

A True Home, by K. George

Every Home Needs an Elephant, by Jane Heinrichs

Football Fraud, by Jake Maddox

Lucky Soccer Save, by Jake Maddox

North! Or Be Eaten, by Andrew Peterson

Ghost of a Chance, by Susan Maupin Schmid

The Starlight Slippers, by Susan Maupin Schmid

Donut Goals, by Coco Simon

Saddles & Secrets, by Jane Smiley

Taking the Reins, by Jane Smiley

The Galveston Hurricane, 1900, by Lauren Tarshis

Egg Marks the Spot, by Amy Timberlake

The Ice Queen, by Lane Walker

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Friendbots: Blink and Block Bug Each Other, by Vicky Fang

Big Nate: Aloha!, by Peirce Lincoln

Big Nate: Top Dog, by Lincoln Peirce

The Wolf in Unicorn’s Clothing, by Katie Schenkel

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Math Maker Lab: 27 Super-Cool Projects

Amazing Rivers, by Julie Vosburgh Agnone

Weird But True Ocean, by Julie Beer

The Ultimate Unofficial Encyclopedia for Minecrafters, by Megan Miller

50 Adventures in the 50 States, by Kate Siber

The Encyclopedia of Unbelievable Facts, by Jane Wilsher

What is Black Lives Matter?, by Lakita Wilson

PICTURE BOOK

Pete The Cat’s Groovy Imagination, by Kimberly Dean

Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, by Flavia Z. Drago

Terrific!, by Sophie Gilmore

Change Sings, by Amanda Gorman

Norman Didn’t Do It! (Yes, He Did), by Ryan T. Higgins

T. Rexes Can’t Tie Their Shoes, by Anna Lazowski

Sock on the Loose, by Conor McGlauflin

Larry Gets Lost in the Library, by Eric Ode

Charlie Chooses, by Lou Peacock

Perfectly Norman, by Tom Percival

Stroller Coaster, by Matt Ringler

Q & U Call It Quits, by Stef Wade

