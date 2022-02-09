EASY FICTION

Iggy is Better Than Ever, by Annie Barrows

Pasture Bedtime, by Sigmund Brouwer

Lily to the Rescue, by W. Bruce Cameron

A Mouse Called Miika, by Matt Haig

Pugnapped!: Commander Universe Saves the Day (Sort of), by Marty Kelley

Where Snow Angels Go, by Maggie O’Farrell

The Underdogs, by Tracey West

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess, by Shannon Hale

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Maria Tallchief, by Christine Day

Kamala Harris, by Tonya K. Grant

Who is Chloe Kim?, by Stefanie Loh

Stacey Abrams, by Melissa H. Mwai

Who is Dale Earnhardt Jr?, by David Stabler

Oprah Winfrey, by Rene  Watson

JUVENILE DVD

Ron Goes Wrong

Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal

JUVENILE FICTION

Sunlight on the Snow Leopard, by Mary Pope Osborne

The Warden and the Wolf King, by Andrew Peterson

Dog Daze, by Lauraine Snelling

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

My Little Pony: Sunny’s Day

Bad Kitty Gets a Phone, by Nick Bruel

Best Friends Until the End, by Steve Foxe

One Dead Spy: A Revolutionary War Tale, by Nathan Hale

Unicorn Playlist: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure, by Dana Simpson

Just Beyond: Volume 5: The Horror at Happy Landings, by R.L. Stine

Just Beyond: Volume 6: Possessed Again, by R.L. Stine

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, by Rey Terciero

Horse Trouble, by Kristin Varner

The Secret Garden on 81st Street, by Ivy Noelle Weir

Exchange Students!, by Amy Wolfram

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Bling!: 100 Fun Facts About Rocks and Gems, by Emma Carlson Berne

Scholastic Year in Sports 2022, by James Buckley Jr.

Mythical Beasts: 100 Fun Facts About Real Animals and the Myths They Inspire, by Stephanie Warren Drimmer

Born on the Water, by Nikole Hannah-Jones

2022 Book of World Records, by Cynthia O’Brien

Snow Leopards and Other Wild Cats, by Mary Pope Osborne

Games Around the World, by John Perritano

The People Remember, by Ibi Aanu Zoboi

PICTURE BOOK

I Am: Affirmations for Kids, by Jerrica Alexander

A Hundred Thousand Welcomes, by Mary Lee Donovan

The Case of the Shrinking Friend, by Eric Hogan

The Night the Moon Went Missing, by Brendan Kearney

Tomatoes for Neela, by Padma Lakshmi

The Little Forest Keepers, by Mary Lundquist

This is a Gift for You, by Emily Winfield Martin

Circle Round, by Anne Sibley O’Brien

Ravi’s Roar, by Tom Percival

Group Hug, by Jean Reidy

Squirrel’s Sweater, by Laura Renauld

The Barn, by Leah Rogers

Princess Unlimited, by Jacob Sager Weinstein

The Impossible Mountain, by David Soman

Hedgehog’s Home for Winter, by Elena Ulyeva

Dino Pajama Party, by Laurie Wallmark

To Ride a Unicorn, by Vanessa Westgate

