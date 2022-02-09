EASY FICTION
Iggy is Better Than Ever, by Annie Barrows
Pasture Bedtime, by Sigmund Brouwer
Lily to the Rescue, by W. Bruce Cameron
A Mouse Called Miika, by Matt Haig
Pugnapped!: Commander Universe Saves the Day (Sort of), by Marty Kelley
Where Snow Angels Go, by Maggie O’Farrell
The Underdogs, by Tracey West
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess, by Shannon Hale
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Maria Tallchief, by Christine Day
Kamala Harris, by Tonya K. Grant
Who is Chloe Kim?, by Stefanie Loh
Stacey Abrams, by Melissa H. Mwai
Who is Dale Earnhardt Jr?, by David Stabler
Oprah Winfrey, by Rene Watson
JUVENILE DVD
Ron Goes Wrong
Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal
JUVENILE FICTION
Sunlight on the Snow Leopard, by Mary Pope Osborne
The Warden and the Wolf King, by Andrew Peterson
Dog Daze, by Lauraine Snelling
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
My Little Pony: Sunny’s Day
Bad Kitty Gets a Phone, by Nick Bruel
Best Friends Until the End, by Steve Foxe
One Dead Spy: A Revolutionary War Tale, by Nathan Hale
Unicorn Playlist: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure, by Dana Simpson
Just Beyond: Volume 5: The Horror at Happy Landings, by R.L. Stine
Just Beyond: Volume 6: Possessed Again, by R.L. Stine
Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, by Rey Terciero
Horse Trouble, by Kristin Varner
The Secret Garden on 81st Street, by Ivy Noelle Weir
Exchange Students!, by Amy Wolfram
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Bling!: 100 Fun Facts About Rocks and Gems, by Emma Carlson Berne
Scholastic Year in Sports 2022, by James Buckley Jr.
Mythical Beasts: 100 Fun Facts About Real Animals and the Myths They Inspire, by Stephanie Warren Drimmer
Born on the Water, by Nikole Hannah-Jones
2022 Book of World Records, by Cynthia O’Brien
Snow Leopards and Other Wild Cats, by Mary Pope Osborne
Games Around the World, by John Perritano
The People Remember, by Ibi Aanu Zoboi
PICTURE BOOK
I Am: Affirmations for Kids, by Jerrica Alexander
A Hundred Thousand Welcomes, by Mary Lee Donovan
The Case of the Shrinking Friend, by Eric Hogan
The Night the Moon Went Missing, by Brendan Kearney
Tomatoes for Neela, by Padma Lakshmi
The Little Forest Keepers, by Mary Lundquist
This is a Gift for You, by Emily Winfield Martin
Circle Round, by Anne Sibley O’Brien
Ravi’s Roar, by Tom Percival
Group Hug, by Jean Reidy
Squirrel’s Sweater, by Laura Renauld
The Barn, by Leah Rogers
Princess Unlimited, by Jacob Sager Weinstein
The Impossible Mountain, by David Soman
Hedgehog’s Home for Winter, by Elena Ulyeva
Dino Pajama Party, by Laurie Wallmark
To Ride a Unicorn, by Vanessa Westgate