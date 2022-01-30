Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco likens Brad Weaver to Radar O’Reilly from TV’s “MASH.”
If you need anything done, if you need a piece of equipment, he’s your man.
A DACC graduate himself, Weaver is the college’s director of campus services.
Nacco said Weaver “epitomizes the mission of a community college in that he serves everybody in a wide variety of ways — from mailroom to helping with office moves to overseeing printing and graphics.”
“I supervise any aspect that has to do with any type of service — faculty, staff or student,” Weaver said.
His department oversees the college’s shipping and receiving, is in charge of its transportation facilities and assists with campus events ranging from a national job fair, to a college fair and the NJCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament.
The 48-year-old Weaver is a busy guy — a man in demand.
“We’re very busy, but that’s a good place to be,” said Weaver, who has been with the college for 22 years.
A native of Catlin who now lives in Danville with his wife Jennifer and their two dogs, Weaver said he developed a strong connection with the college when he was a student. He ran cross-country and track at DACC.
After graduating from the Danville college, he earned a bachelor’s degree at a small school in Kentucky before coming back to Vermilion County.
“I was working at a local place, and the job (as campus services director) opened up. I had the experience with a little bit of a business background,” he said.
The late Dick Shockey, who was finance director at DACC and was the national basketball tournament director, asked Weaver if he’d be interested in the job.
The family atmosphere of the college appealed to Weaver.
“After I left here, I stayed connected with a lot of the faculty and staff and some coaches at the college,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be somewhere in that type of education. I just knew the atmosphere was more my type.”
Weaver calls DACC “a great place to be.”
“It’s a positive environment. People help each other. The main thing is we’re here for the students.”
Nacco said if anyone needs anything, the person they look for is Weaver.
“What’s even more remarkable about him,” Nacco said, “is that he does a tremendous amount of work without having any traditional staff to supervise.”
Weaver’s “staff” includes several work-study program students who work 12 to 20 hours a week between classes to earn some extra money. Their main responsibility is to run the shipping/receiving department.
“I hire good students that, first, are students, but they know there’s a job that needs to be done,” he said.
Nacco said Weaver is an excellent mentor to the students “in helping them understand life skills — to have (a) strong work ethic and to graduate from DACC.”
Weaver studied to become a history teacher in college with a minor in business, which helps him with accounting jobs such as seeking bids for DACC. He has about 20 different accounts to manage throughout the year.
“I monitor what we spend each year,” Weaver said. “It’s the same thing with shipping/receiving. I make sure we stay within budget and see where we can save money.”
Handling transportation and various campus events is time-consuming, and Weaver said he will put in as many hours as needed to get all the work finished.
“I don’t leave until the job’s done,” he said. “Sometimes I work on weekends. I take pride in what I do. I make sure things are done properly, things are done on time. The college depends on me.”
Nacco calls Weaver “one of the key organizers on the NJCAA basketball tournament’s board of directors. His department does much of the set-up work for the hospitality room, the tournament office, media room and concession stand.
“I’ve been here for 22 years and have really enjoyed my time here,” Weaver said. “The atmosphere at the college is something special. It doesn’t feel like a punishment to come to work.”
Weaver said he enjoys interacting with students. His philosophy is putting others first.
The most unusual job he’s had to do: Pick up a cardboard coffin-shaped box from a funeral home that contained a cadaver and deliver it to a lab at the school. And then he had to bring it back to the funeral home. Kind of creepy, he said.
Weaver is a member of the Fetch Dog Park board in Danville and a member of the employee retirement board at the college. For fun he likes to golf and is a 4 handicap with an average of 76.