LeVAR BURTON

Award-winning actor, director, producer and educator LeVar Burton will appear at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Danville Public Library. Sort of.

Burton will present “An Evening with LeVar Burton” virtually. The moderated conversation will be a free, live zoom event.

Burton will tell stories from his long career in entertainment and answer audience questions.

Patrons can submit questions beforehand.

Burton is cofounder of the award-winning Skybarry App; former host and executive producer of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow”; and a lifelong children’s literacy advocate. He hosts his own podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” discussing the best short fiction.

He also has a new YouTube series, “This is My Story,” which highlights racism in America.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, TwitterLive hosted live-stream short-story readings presented by Burton to millions of his fans and avid readers.

Burton starred as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed mini-series “Roots.” He also starred as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” television series and in feature films.

The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.

