Danville resident Alexandra Gale has been selected by the Illinois Jaycees as honoree of its Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program.
The program annually recognizes young people throughout Illinois who excel in their chosen fields and endeavors and show a great commitment to their communities.
Gale, 29, is being recognized in the category of Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment. She was hired in January 2021 as the Vermilion Regional Airport manager and is responsible for ensuring the airport is maintained efficiently and effectively, bringing in events and creating public interest in the airport.
Gale has ensured airport leases were in order, overseen new facility projects and renovations. She hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic in March 2021 at the airport with the Health Department and National Guard, at which more than 1,200 people were vaccinated. She also has created new events such as Trunk or Treat, at which 2,000 people attended.
Gale is a member of the Rotary, Vermilion Advantage and the Young Professionals Network.
She will be among those to be honored at an Illinois Jaycees awards banquet April 30 at the Wyndham Springfield-City Centre.
Warner-Dykes retiring from Vermilion Advantage post
Machelle Warner-Dykes is retiring as the Chamber director from Vermilion Advantage.
She has spent more than 20 years with first the Danville Economic Development Commission and then Vermilion Advantage, which was formed in 2002 by the merger of the Danville Chamber of Commerce and the development commission.
She is being replaced as the chamber director by Vermilion Advantage’s Nicole Van Hyfte, whom Warner-Dykes recommended to join Vermilion Advantage several years ago.
One of Warner-Dykes’ dreams was realized Thursday when the Illinois Gaming Board gave preliminary approval for the Golden Nugget Casino to be developed in east Danville.
DACC honor society inducts new members
Pi Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted new members March 3 during its spring induction ceremony at Danville Area Community College.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, was the keynote speaker.
Also recognized were Rachel Cyphers, recipient of the PTK Officers Membership Scholarship, and Levi Heaton and Hoang Nguyen, members of the All Academic Team.
PTK is not a social fraternity or sorority. It focuses on community serevice and volunteerism and academic achievement.
Inductees include Danville residents Caroline Bogan, Brycie Carnahan, Ella Dixon, Makenna Fletcher-Champion, DeJuante Forman, Montana Reitsma, Jeremy Roberts, Linda Trammell, Sheryl Walsh and Madison Watson.
Other inductees are Jenna Bryant, Tyler Danzl, Brynlee Keeran, Kylee Pate and Rebecca Rogers, all of Catlin; Rachel Cyphers and Jarron Fleming, both of Oakwood; Olivia Fritz of Fairmount; Thomas Geno of Cairo, N.Y.; Megan Gross of Terre Haute, Ind.; Gage Hopkins of Hoopeston; Olivia Logue of Armstrong; Mason McMasters of Potomac; Jasmyn Meeker, Emma Myers, Mea Sparling and Madison Wilson, all of Westville; Tongalene Miller of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Samuel Pollard of Tilton.