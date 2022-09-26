Name Dropping Pic 1.jpg

Lisa Sprinkle for The News-Gazette

A ribbon cutting was held last week in Ogden for the latest section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail to be opened.

 Lisa Sprinkle for The News-Gazette

A ribbon-cutting ceremony last week in Ogden officially opened another 1.5-mile stretch of the Kickapoo Rail Trail in eastern Champaign County.

Among those attending the ceremony were Ogden Mayor Gabe Clements, Ogden trustees, residents, representatives from Farnsworth Group engineers, Champaign County Forest Preserve District commissioners and staff, Friends of KRT, the rail tree steering committee and members of the Urbana Park District and Vermilion County Forest Preserve District.

