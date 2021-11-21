Seventeen students have been selected to serve as All Star Jaguars at Danville Area Community College.
In their roles, they will serve as student ambassadors on campus and in social media and will be included in the college’s promotional efforts.
They were selected through an application and interview/casting call process during the early weeks of the current semester.
They will serve through the fall and spring semesters. In exchange, they receive a tuition discount and college gear.
The All Star Jaguars:
— Carla Bastida, a basketball player and international student from Spain;
— Laura Duncan, current DACC student trustee, a graduate of Schlarman Academy;
— Jalon Glover, graduate of Schlarman and part-time student;
— Alexia Ham, a softball player from Beech Grove, Ind.;
— Carey Heatherly, a psychology major, E-sports athlete and DJ;
— Tamara Jimson, a part-time student returning as an adult with a disability, studying early childhood development;
— Autumn Lange, a first-year Presidential Scholar from Salt Fork High School majoring in business administration;
— Hunter Lange, a second-year Presidential Scholar from Westville High School majoring in nursing;
— Makayla Learned, a freshman from Armstrong Township High School who plans to go to vet school and is currently the FFA Section 18 president;
— Sydney Long, a Hoopeston Area High School graduate majoring in surgical tech;
— Savanah Mattingly, a softball player from Evansville, Indiana majoring in health science;
— Jenesis Maynard, a Danville High School graduate majoring in criminal justice;
— Raven Morrison, a softball player from Mattoon majoring in education;
— Brianna Phebus, who is taking all her classes online so she can be a stay-at-home mom to two young children;
— Sydney Scholz, also a young mother who is in the DACC nursing program;
— Danielle Shuey, a softball player from Bloomington majoring in Finance;
— Mikayla Williams, a Danville High School graduate who is majoring in psychology and pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the Franklin University/DACC 3 + 1 partnership.