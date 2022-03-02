Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative congratulates District 5 Director Kevin Moore on earning his Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Moore currently serves as President of the Eastern Illini Board of Directors.
An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model. Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative has a commitment to work through NRECA to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of our members.
The NRECA Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) recognizes individuals who continue their professional development after becoming a Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD). Directors who have attained the BLC have completed 10 credits in advanced, issues-oriented courses.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned not-for-profit business. EIEC’s nine-member Board of Directors consists of members who live in EIEC’s service area. EIEC provides safe, reliable energy solutions and exceptional service to over 13,000 meters in ten counties throughout east central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines. Follow Eastern Illini on Facebook and visit www.eiec.coop for more information.