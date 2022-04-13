Students at Hoopeston Area Middle School gained a new appreciation for the art of letter-writing recently.
The Middle School recently received two letters from students at Highmark Charter School in South Weber, Utah.
The students were participating in a “snail mail relay.”
Hoopeston Area Middle School Principal Michael Blacketer gave the letters to Christy Lee’s eighth grade honors ELA class to respond to them.
Lee said the “snail mail relay” gives students a chance to practice their formal letter writing skills.
“So we could create lessons to help them with that skill, which is very important,” she said.
The relay also gives students a chance to reach out to students in another part of the country.
“This is even more important because of social media and how that is the way that most of our youth of this age communicate,” Lee said. “It’s great for them to learn that skill of writing an actual letter to someone and then mailing that to them. It’s just an art that is not happening that much these days with this generation.”
Part of the “snail mail relay” is doing an online search for schools to contact.
Lee said the students at Highmark searched for a school that seemed interesting to them.
She said Hoopeston Area’s unique mascot caught the attention of Highmark and prompted them to send the letters.
“Somehow they found ‘Jerky the Cornjerker’ and that is what really drew them into our school and so that’s why they chose our school,” Lee said.
Lee said two students from Highmark wrote letters describing their hobbies and activities and then asked questions about what activities students at Hoopeston Area Middle School are involved in and what it’s like to live in Illinois.
She said students in her eighth grade honors class took a class period and each wrote a reply to the Highmark students, answering the questions that had been asked while providing some questions of their own.
Lee said the letters were mailed back to the Highmark students on March 30 with a special treat inside.
Since “Jerky” was what inspired them to reach out to Hoopeston Area students in the first place, Lee asked high school teacher Kevin Root’s graphic design class to create some stickers featuring “Jerky” and these stickers were included with the letters.
“So now we’re waiting to see if we get a response from them,” she said.
Initially, Lee said, her students wanted to just reach out to the Highmark students via social media but Lee reminded them that the point of the exercise was to exchange letters.
“It was just very foreign to them,” Lee said.
Lee said her students were very excited to have this opportunity to communicate with students from across the country.
“It was fun for them, I believe, because most students, especially in this class, are really proud of ‘Jerky’ and to be a Cornjerker, so it was fun for them to share the story of what a Cornjerker is and who Jerky is and why we’re proud to be from Hoopeston,” she said. “So they really had a good time and really ran with it in sharing that story too.”
Lee said the students were excited to see that “Jerky” was a unique enough mascot to draw the attention of people on the other side of the country.
“I think that says something about our school and our town and that we can be proud of the heritage that we have here because it’s drawing in interest from all the way in Utah,” she said.