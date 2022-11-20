The pay is a pittance, nighttime and weekend work is required and you’re often the first call when something — anything — goes wrong.
So, why on earth would anyone in their right mind sign up to be a mayor or village president?
“Great question,” says Mahomet’s $12,000-a-year president, Sean Widener, who has asked that himself a time or two.
He kids.
“All joking aside, I do it because I love my community and when I am done, I hope to leave it better than I found it.”
As candidates prepare to throw their names in the hat for the top jobs in Alvin, Atwood, Bismarck, Catlin, Champaign, Clinton, Danville, Farmer City, Foosland, Gifford, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Piper City, Ridge Farm and Royal, we asked 24 mayors and village presidents past and present from across the area about all that goes into the job — the good, the bad and the sometimes ugly.
First things first: What’s the most challenging or frustrating part of the position?
Highly decorated Homer firefighter JEREMY RICHARDS, who resigned in July, a year and change into his first term as village mayor, citing his physical and mental health: “The speed at which you can get things done. It is so slow. For example, when I got elected we needed a sidewalk to be built to the new Dollar General in town. To this day, almost two years later, there is still no sidewalk built. Not that the village isn’t working on it.”
Tolono village president and UI police Sgt. ROB MURPHY: “My wife gets frustrated at me when we go out to dinner in town because I stop to talk to everyone.”
EVAN SCOTT SHOCKLEY, who’s in his second stint as president of the Iroquois County village of Buckley: “Making people pay their water bills. Listening to people with bad attitudes. A lot of people think they own the town because they’ve lived here all their lives. We are still considered outsiders. And we moved here in 2005.”
AMANDA MANK, former president of Champaign County’s second smallest village — Longview (pop. 112): “Seeing contentious issues bring out the worst in some folks. These are people you know; people you see in the post office every week. There were times when meetings were getting so raucous that I worried things might get physical, and was forced to have sheriff’s deputies present to ensure everyone’s safety.”
MATT VAUGHAN, part-time president of the Ford County village of Roberts and full-time senior director of convenience store sales for Hostess: “Residents forget that we have regular jobs and families and that being village president is not our primary function. For example, just last week I had a resident call me at work five times within a two-hour period — even after I texted them and said I couldn’t take their call. When we did eventually connect, they said ‘We need a new mayor’ and hung up on me.”
Former three-term Urbana Mayor TOD SATTERTHWAITE: “We had a public hearing when Meijer was planning their store on Philo Road. The city staff had been working on a development agreement with Meijer for several weeks so we had a good idea of the details of their proposal. There was a packed house in the council chambers with neighbors from the surrounding area.
“It was clear that they did not want a new store across the street from them and they asked questions for hours. How much more traffic will there be? How will light pollution be controlled? Will the noise from the mechanical equipment on the rooftop keep me up at night? The staff answered the questions professionally and thoroughly; they had done their homework.
“Finally at about 10:30 or 11 in the evening, someone in the crowd said: ‘Well, it seems like the city has an answer for just about everything!’ I took it as a compliment though it probably wasn’t meant to be one.”
JOAN DYKSTRA, Savoy’s village president from 2017-21: “I was working on bringing a farmer’s market to Savoy and hit several snafus before leaving office. I’m still hopeful we can accomplish this project.”
DEB FEINEN, who served 14 years on the Champaign County Board and was re-elected twice to the city council before winning the race for Champaign mayor in 2015: “The most challenging part of the job is the work we are doing to end gun violence in our community. I am incredibly proud of the Violence Prevention Blueprint approved by council, the differences being made by Champaign Police and the work being done by our staff and community partners but, the work remains challenging, and the need is urgent.
“Even on the hard days, I am grateful to be part of a team that is making a difference for our residents.”
Republican TED MYHRE, who’ll remain Sadorus’ village president after coming up short last week in his bid to be elected Champaign County executive: “I am financially conservative. As a result, some of the most frustrating or challenging things for me can be spending village money on legal or state requirements when a DIY solution would be more reasonable and simpler.”
Any other good stories?
MILT KELLY, who finished the second of two separate eight-year terms as Fisher’s $4,000-a-year village president in 2017: “A couple. Several years ago when cable TV was sometimes not reliable, my son Nathan was home from college for a weekend. The phone rang and he answered it, only to hear a lady complaining that the cable was off again and demanding that the mayor do something about it.
“Without hesitation, Nate assured her that at that very moment I was out on the utility pole, fixing the problem. Not true, of course. She bought it, apologized for bothering us and hung up. Today, Nathan is a full professor of political science at the University of Tennessee. Not sure if that impacted his career or not.
“And back in the 1940s, my dad, Floyd Kelly, was mayor. One day, a lady came to the door and demanded to see my dad about a problem. Without waiting to be invited in, she bounded through the door and into the kitchen, where my father was seated at the kitchen table — fresh out of the shower in his underwear.
“She unleashed her tirade of words for at least five minutes before she realized that he was not in uniform and hastily departed. True story.”
For Watseka’s mayor: You talk about the three Is — information (making sure it reaches every resident), involvement (“come out from behind your keyboards”) and investment, which means what?
JOHN ALLHANDS: “Council needs to find common ground to build positive change. We as a city government and taxing body need to take our tax dollars and reinvest into our heart — our city, the downtown — and change our perception to one of being a progressive community. We may need to take some calculated risks to improve our city.
“We as a council also need to find other sources of information other than from the lawyers, accountants, philosophers, economists, engineers and architects who got their degrees from the University of Facebook.”
No one takes on this role for the financial perks. So why run in the first place?
TAMI FRUHLING-VOGES, who succeeded the late, great BJ Hackler as president of the village of St. Joseph: “Interesting question. Some days, I have to ask myself that same question: Why would anyone want to be a mayor or village president of any community? The best answer for me is because St. Joseph is my home and the love that I have for this community keeps me passionate for what I do.
“You’re correct to say that I did not take on my position as mayor for the financial perks. When I became mayor in 2017, I actually gave up my part-time day job to keep up with what was needed to be done with my new position as mayor. So in my case, I’m actually losing money. My time spent in the office has improved now that the village has hired our first administrator to deal with the day-to-day responsibilities.”
Pesotum-proud President JOYCE RAGLE: “I love this village. Hopeful that those who also love Pesotum would work together to make this village grow with opportunities.”
Arthur Village President ROD RANDALL, who owns a retail appliance/consumer electronic business started 75 years ago by his dad: “Serving one’s community is a way of giving back to people who have nurtured me as a youth and supported my family business. One motivating factor was that Arthur will be celebrating its sesquicentennial in 2023, and I hoped to be in a leadership position where I could promote that event to its fullest.”
RICKEY WILLIAMS JR., who graduated in the top 5 percent of his class at Danville High and now leads the city as mayor: “To help Danville be the best possible place to live, work, invest and play so that current citizens and businesses will want to stay and new folks and businesses will want to come to town.”
DAN KLEISS, Tuscola’s mayor for going on 34 years: “I basically decided to get involved with city government back in 1986 as a council person and then becoming mayor in 1988 so that I could be part of a team to help guide the future of Tuscola. I am a lifelong resident of this community and as such I wanted to lend a hand with future development of Tuscola.”
Former Fisher village trustee-turned-now-Mayor MIKE BAYLER: “I’ve always been kinda interested in community service and politics. I have coached little league and junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball. One day, a former mayor (Milt Kelly) asked if I’d be interested in running for a trustee position. I said yes, because I believe if you want to keep your community a place that people want to live and raise a family, you need to help make that happen.
“So, 25-plus years later, I’m still at it and we’ve had great success growing our village as a place people want to live and raise a family in.”
What keeps you going?
How busy does the non-meeting part of the job keep you?
Monticello Mayor LARRY STONER, who’s enjoying retirement after 31 years as a band director in Monticello, six as a representative of The Music Shoppe and nine as director of the Community Concert Band at Parkland College: “I try to honor all requests to appear at events during the year. There are too many events to list. I particularly enjoy recognizing the accomplishments of our student-athletes and musicians and other local residents. I also enjoy ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community.”
SEAN WIDENER — Clark Dietz vice president by day, Mahomet village president many nights and very early mornings: “Beyond the three scheduled meetings a month doing village business and almost daily conversations with our village administrator, I represent the village of Mahomet in a few other capacities that people may or may not know about.
“For example, I currently serve on the board of directors for the Illinois Municipal League’s Risk Management Association. This board is made up of seven elected officials across the state who meet on a quarterly basis. Along with Tami Fruhling-Voges, I am the co-chair of the Central Illinois Municipal Officials Association. Other activities include chairing the Mahomet Community Foundation Board and serving in an advisory role for the Mahomet Emergency Fund Committee.
“Because I have a day job, I try to hold as many meetings as possible with constituents, community leaders or other taxing bodies outside of business hours, which for me usually means early mornings. Evenings are typically reserved for special events or requested appearances like talking through the citizenship merit badge with a group of Boy Scouts.”
DAN KLEISS: “Probably my most enjoyable moments have been reading proclamations to those citizens that have reached their 100th birthday celebration. What a delight it was to visit with them.”
MATT VAUGHAN: “Roberts is blessed to have a committee that raised funds and hosted our 150th anniversary celebration last June and just two weeks ago, a local family hosted a fall festival in the town park to raise philanthropy funds. I would attend events like those even if I wasn’t an elected official. They’re fun to attend and supporting the community is the right thing to do.”
What’s the least glamorous part of the job, or something non-government officials might be surprised you’re responsible for?
TED MYHRE: “We are a small village so we have a do-it-yourself mentality to get things done. Before one of our meetings — how can I put this pleasantly — someone dreadfully befouled one of our restrooms. I grabbed the necessary cleaning supplies and did my part to keep our village clean.”
Handy Ludlow Village President STEVE THOMAS: “Trimming trees, cleaning out storm drains, pouring concrete, snow plowing and building picnic tables and park benches.”
PAT TIEMAN, president of the Piatt County village of Bement (pop. 1,484): “People think that just because we are a small village that there can’t be that much to being village president. There is way more to it if you truly care and want what is best for the village.
“I am also liquor commissioner. I am also police commissioner. When we don’t have animal control personnel, I become that, too. Whatever the town needs is basically what I do.”
AMANDA MANK: “On multiple occasions, I read water meters when we didn’t have anyone to do it. I have tended to the pumps at our water plant when they had to manually be turned on and off. I have also gone to residences to turn water off or on when there was no one else to do that job.”
RICKEY WILLIAMS JR.: “I have to sign dozens and sometimes hundreds of documents for various things during the course of the week.”
DIANE MARLIN: “Prior to taking office, I was aware that the mayor serves as the ‘local liquor control commissioner’ but I was surprised at the amount of work involved.
“My office is responsible for issuing liquor licenses and enforcing the local and state liquor code. My executive assistant serves as the deputy local liquor control commissioner and runs the program with assistance from the city legal division and the police department. I help when needed.”
JOAN DYKSTRA: “Being liquor commissioner and checking potholes.”
SEAN WIDENER: “The buck stops with you. Sometimes, that means making difficult decisions that you know some folks are not going to be happy with. Those folks might be a close friend or my wife. Regardless, the decision always rests with what is best for the community and as mayor you are likely making that call.
“A close second and equally less glamorous part of the job is making sure that the trash is being taken care during the busiest Saturday night all year in Mahomet, which is our annual Mahomet Music Festival. True story and we are always looking for volunteers.”
JEREMY RICHARDS: “Fixing problems you didn’t cause or could have easily been avoided had someone just done their job correctly, and dealing with adults who act like children.”
RICHARD GLAZEBROOK: “I’m responsible for negotiating contracts. Also, the city of Sullivan own all its utilities — electric, gas, water and sewer — and each of these departments produce revenue for the city. Each of the department commissioners are responsible for each department they are over. The mayor then is responsible for getting all the commissioners to come together for the betterment of the city of Sullivan.”
How about the best part of the gig?
Westville mayor and retiree MIKE WEESE, who can be found most days at City Hall: “When people come and thank you for things you have done to help them.”
Champaign Mayor DEB FEINEN: “The opportunity to talk with and learn from so many people in our community. I love getting stopped while out and about to have a conversation about the city and to meet new people. I also love knocking on doors and talking to neighbors about issues that the city can have an impact on.”
TAMI FRUHLING-VOGES, who considers herself blessed to have “a very understanding husband and family” when it comes to the demands on her time: “Whether it’s visiting a Cub Scout group, reading to the kids at the grade school or helping with the senior citizens’ monthly luncheons, these activities probably are the most enjoyable and make it all worth it.”
DIANE MARLIN: “Several best parts: Continuously learning new things about my community; working with our smart, creative city leadership team, employees and community members; strong collaboration with community partners, especially during the pandemic; identifying major problems and finding solutions; and leaving this city better than I found it.
“Most of all, despite the challenges of the past few years, we’ve made significant progress on a number of fronts and I’m proud of that.”
DAN KLEISS: “When a project truly does finally get to the point of happening and actually happens they way we wanted it to. This includes large and small projects. Also, when I get to celebrate the service anniversary of one of our city employees. Our town is blessed with dedicated employees and I am happy we are able to recognize their service.”
ROB MURPHY: “Being able to help people and see how the village is changing for the better.”
TOD SATTERTHWAITE: “The best part of the job was getting to know Urbana residents in every neighborhood throughout the city. I got to know a great many people personally and it seemed like people were comfortable contacting me when they had a question or needed some assistance.
“Once, during one of the Bulls championship series games, the cable went out. After a few minutes, I got a call from a resident who said ‘Mayor! The Bulls game is on and my cable just went out! What are you going to do about it?’ What could I do? I called Cablevison and of course the line was busy because half the city was calling in about it. Luckily, the outage was a short one and we all got back to watching the championship series.”
MIKE BAYLER: “I’d say just driving through town daily looking at the progress that’s happened over the years. We have new housing developments that have been built and brand new development going on now for more houses.
“All the newer businesses that have made downtown come alive again and knowing that this has been done by residents of the village who live here and believe in their community. Our community does a great job of supporting the businesses in town.”
LARRY STONER: “I particularly enjoy meeting with the third-grade classes from Washington School in the fall. It is very rewarding letting them know how local government works. It is even more entertaining listening to what they like about the community and listening to their suggestions for making our town better.”