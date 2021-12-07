Longtime Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry announced his plans to resign in a letter read during Tuesday night’s Hoopeston City Council meeting.
Crusinberry, who has been absent from council meetings for the past few months due to ill health, announced his intentions in a sealed letter that was opened and read during the meeting.
Crusinberry outlined his health issues as well as his plans to submit a formal letter of resignation and the guidelines laid out by the Illinois Municipal regarding the process of a city council replacing a mayor at a later date.
“As many of you know, in February 2020 I was diagnosed with cancer. I was told it would be very treatable. Last November, I had to make a decision as to whether I would seek another term as mayor of Hoopeston. I consulted with my doctors and was told that my disease was still treatable. I talked with family and friends and decided to ask the voters of Hoopeston for their support for re-election as mayor. Nearly two years have passed and, while my cancer is still treatable, the treatments required are more extensive and have affected my everyday way of life. In talking with city supervisors, we feel that city business is being conducted thoroughly and effectively. However, I now feel that the time I have to be able to devote to conducting the business of the city does not meet the standards I expect from myself. Therefore, after much deliberation, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the city that I step down from the office of mayor of Hoopeston. I will soon be submitting my letter of resignation along with the process of the council seeking my replacement as laid out by the Illinois Municipal League. In their handbook, the league has definite guidelines which follow Illinois state statutes. This process will accompany my letter of resignation.”
Crusinberry expressed his pride at the progress Hoopeston has made in his time on the council.
“I am very proud to have worked with this council to achieve many of the goals we have set for ourselves. When asked to run for city council 17 years ago it was not uncommon to walk down the street and hear comments like ‘This town is dying.’ It’s not hard to understand why citizens felt this way. During the 90’s, Hoopeston had seen FMC remove their entire operation from town, either sold or transferring to another town. Schumacher Corporation decided that $2-an-hour labor could build their battery chargers, taking 350 jobs out of Hoopeston. Stokley’s, Vermilion Iron and various small businesses left or closed their doors. It makes it understandable why residents felt the way they did. Although not all the council’s decisions were popular, I look around now and see the town on the move. It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with these council members and the ones that have proceeded them.”
In other business, earlier in the meeting local resident April Jones outlined plans to develop a Christmas celebration in downtown Hoopeston next year.
The “Miracles on Main Street” celebration plans are being developed by a group of local residents who hope to form a committee and put the plans into action next Christmas, Jones said.
She said the hope would be to work with community members and local businesses to turn the downtown in to something that looks like a Hallmark Christmas movie for the 2022 Christmas season.
Jones said the tentative ideas for the celebration include presenting a Christmas pageant on Dec. 3, 2022 for all ages to kick-off the holiday season.
Beyond this, she said they would look encourage local businesses to adopt empty window fronts in the downtown area to decorate them for the Christmas season with permission of the business owners.
Jones said the festivities would take place on Dec. 9-10, 2022.
She said the Friday night events would include: dinner with Santa, Christmas Tree lighting at City Hall, a parade down Main Street and starlight shopping for all of the businesses around town.
Jones said the Saturday festivities would include an event from noon-8 p.m. with shopping and vendors set up on Main Street, Christmas Bingo, a chili cook-off, appearances from Santa and the Grinch, possibly a live Nativity scene downtown, carolers, carriage rides, elves, hot cocoa, reindeer and maybe a candy cane hunt at local businesses and possibly approach the Lorraine about offering Christmas movies during the event.
She said they would hope to conclude the event with Santa reading “The Night Before Christmas” to the children.
“Our group is very excited,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the community already.”
Jones said the group has a Facebook page “Hoopeston Presents Miracles on Main Street.”
Jones asked the council for permission to form a committee and begin the planning for the event.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson said the plans sound exciting.
Alderman Jeff Wise, who was serving as mayor pro temp, said the group didn’t need a vote from the council to form a committee or begin planning for the event.
He did ask if the group would need anything from the city for the event.
Jones said they may need to have the city block off Main Street for a part of the day for the celebration and the parade.
Wise said the group would just need to fill out a form to have the street blocked off for the parade and the event.
In other business, the council approved this year’s tax levy.
Wise asked Alderman Bob Porth, who was presenting the levy for approval, how this levy compared to last year’s levy.
Porth said he had looked at the last five year’s worth of levies and said that this year’s levy contains some minor increases to handle inflation levels.
The council approved the tax levy.
Porth also announced that the council would be conducting a special meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 11 to look at where the city is at when it comes to finances for the year.