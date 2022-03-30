DANVILLE –Shade areas in the landscape often present more challenges for homeowners than those with full sun. The amount of sunlight and moisture varies over the year, as trees fill in and then lose their leaves. Aside from larger plants, buildings and other structures can block light and moisture. Plant labels can be confusing with terms like full sun or partial shade. Gardeners are often unsure what description applies to their landscape.
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners frequently receive requests from local residents, requesting information on shade gardens. A wide variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees can brighten those darker areas. Spring is a good time to evaluate those areas and add new plants.
Master Gardeners, John Bodensteiner and Pat Sollars will share their knowledge on this topic in an upcoming program on April 19. Both John and Pat are popular speakers and have had their homes featured on the University of IL Extension Garden Walk. They will discuss options and give a presentation on choices gardeners have when designing a shade garden.
Join the Vermilion County Master Gardeners on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Danville Library 319 Vermilion St. Danville, IL for this program. There is no charge to attend, however we ask that attendees please register here so we have adequate handouts.Website and registration may be found https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGShadeGardening If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.