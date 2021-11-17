Onarga – The University of Illinois Extension held their annual Master Gardener Awards program on November 9. Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners have been active in the community since 1996 with community gardens, a speaker’s bureau, citizen scientist programs like Monarch Watch, CocoRahs, IPollinate and food donation gardens.
In keeping with the season, they recognized individuals and organizations who partner with them on projects and community outreach. The Friend of a Master Gardener award recognizes a non-master gardener or business that provided a service of material, labor, expertise, or other means of support during the past year.
This year, Illini FS Heritage employees, Josh Wurmnest and Gage Glotzbach received the award for performing soil tests at the Idea Garden project at the Onarga Public Library. Josh and Gage gave a presentation to the Master Gardeners on the soil test results and also took the necessary actions to improve soil health along with answering questions.
Iroquois Memorial Hospital staff, Tera Bivens and Rhonda Pence also received the Friend of a Master Gardener award for collaborating and working on the raised bed vegetable donation garden that produced about 160 pounds of fresh produce in 2021 for those who do not have access to home grown tomatoes, peppers, potatoes and leafy greens. They plan to expand the donation garden program in the future and reach more residents. Tony Schmillen was recognized for collecting milkweed seeds that will be used in conjunction with FIMG Monarch Watch activities.
FIMG’s were honored for reaching milestones in years and hours. Particular recognition was given to Anita Boomgarden and Sally Mabbitt, who both reached their 15-year anniversary and 1,000 hours milestone. Cynthia Swanson reached an amazing 25-year milestone! Richard Dickinson received what is often considered the highest honor, the Golden Trowel Award. This annual award is given to a Master Gardener, by their peers. It recognizes someone, who through their initiative, commitment, and unselfish service enriches the Master Gardener Program. They have gone “above and beyond” to contribute to the success of the program.
The University of IL Extension office is currently taking applications for Master Gardener training that begins in January 2022. For more information, please contact Jenney Hanrahan at 217-442-8615 or visit our website https://go.illinois.edu/ApplyFordIroquois
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.