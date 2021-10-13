DANVILLE- Fall is officially here and garden clean-up has begun. Many gardeners keep a journal and at the end of the season, they add notes and reminders for next spring. A journal can be a gardeners most useful tool. If you don't already have one already this is a great time to start.
As we look back, we remember the good, the bad and the downright ugly. Maybe your tomatoes did not perform the way you expected. Or your squash had issues with insects and diseases. Perhaps your perennial garden is a little too healthy, but you are not exactly sure when is the best time to divide and move some of your favorite plants?
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have planned a recap of the 2021 gardening season, discussing what they saw in their own gardens and discussing ways to improve next year’s garden.
The public is welcome to attend this in-person program on Thursday, October 21 at the Danville Library at 5:30 p.m. Learn what varieties of flowers and vegetables might make your life easier by resisting diseases and different ways to manage garden pests. They will also share information on what plants draw the most pollinators and other garden topics like favorite tools.
There is no charge to attend; however, we ask that attendees please register so we have adequate handouts. Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/FavoritePlants or by calling 217.442.8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact the Vermilion County office at 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.