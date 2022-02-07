Effective Monday morning, COVID face coverings are optional for the 839 students in Vermilion County’s Salt Fork school district.

Ditto, at least for the time being, in the Mahomet-Seymour and ALAH districts, where masks are now "recommended but not required," as well as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, DeLand-Weldon and Blue Ridge.

And in Danville, classes have been shifted to remote mode for Monday — not due to lingering effects from the snowstorm that walloped the area last week but because of a Sangamon County judge’s ruling Friday that limits school districts' ability to require masks and vaccinations — had superintendents statewide scrambling over the weekend to determine how it affects them.

"It is confusing," DeLand-Weldon’s Amanda Geary said Sunday night, echoing the sentiments of superintendents throughout the region.

For most area districts — including Champaign, Urbana and Monticello — the state-mandated masking rules that have been in place throughout the 23-month pandemic will remain so on Monday. But as new cases and positivity rates continue to fall, change could be coming soon, given the temporary restraining order issued Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow.

In response to a series of lawsuits brought by Greenville attorney Tom DeVore on behalf of parents and teachers in nearly 170 districts statewide — including Mahomet-Seymour — Grischow's order voided rules set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, including those regarding mandatory masking and quarantining and requiring testing or proof of vaccination for school staff.

Calling the ruling "misguided," Gov J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General asked for an expedited appeal, further complicating the decision-making process for superintendents.

Here's an overview of how area districts are responding to the court action:

ARCOLA

"This is definitely an ever-evolving situation," Superintendent Tom Mulligan told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday, in a letter to district families, he wrote: "At this point, the Arcola School District will have NO change to the current plan and protocols as a result of Friday’s court ruling."

ARMSTRONG

No changes, Superintendent Bill Mulvaney told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND

Masks are recommended, but not required, district officials told Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican.

BEMENT

"Bement is going to continue to follow its current COVID practices and protocols," Interim Superintendent Sheila Greenwood told The News-Gazette Sunday night. "We are aware of the court's ruling and we will be closely monitoring this as it moves to the appellate court level. We expect to see the appellate court rule on it on or before February 17th. At that time, we will review the findings."

BISMARCK HENNING

"For now," no changes, Superintendent Scott Watson told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

BLUE RIDGE

The district's mask mandate is “on pause” while the ruling is being appealed, district officials told our Steve Hoffman.

CERRO GORDO

No changes, Superintendent Brett Robinson told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

CHAMPAIGN

No changes, Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a Sunday letter to families: "Because Unit 4 was not one of the school districts named in the lawsuit, this order has no impact on our District's COVID-19 mitigation measures. We are aware that an appeal will be swiftly filed. An Appellate Court decision will likely come quickly (within 1-2 weeks) and will very likely provide a ruling that will have a broader and more definitive impact for public school districts in Illinois."

CHRISMAN

"Chrisman, as well as the rest of Edgar County, will be mask optional starting" Monday, Interim Superintendent Jim Acklin told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

DANVILLE

In a letter to families Sunday night, Superintendent Alicia Geddis wrote: "Due to the confusion and lack of clarity around the recent Sangamon Court ruling ... we will be taking a Remote Adaptive Pause Day (Monday). This is a full day of student attendance and will not be added to the end of our school calendar."

DeLAND-WELDON

"While we are continuing to monitor the status of the case, in light of the court’s TRO, we have determined that the least disruptive approach is to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all District students," Geary said via email Sunday night, adding: "Please note that masking on school buses is still required by the CDC order and students must continue to wear masks while on district transportation.

"Importantly," she added, "this decision is temporary and subject to change. If a stay of the TRO is granted or the ruling is reversed on appeal, we will immediately resume enforcement of the COVID-19 requirements for all students."

GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM

No changes, Superintendent Jean Neal told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

A day after the TRO took effect, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell announced in a letter to district families: "Effective immediately we will change to a mask optional policy for students and staff, cease close contact exclusions, and cease mandatory vaccination or testing for staff. Note: Federal Law requires masks on buses that will not change.

"GCMS has taken a position throughout the pandemic to emphasize support of our human resources, specifically our staff, families, and most importantly our students," Darnell's letter went on to say. "Every decision has been driven by keeping our kids in school, following the law, and minimizing risk. We recognize and appreciate that the manner in which this has occurred has not been universally supported, or effective, but our intentions were always pure.

"Please be aware that the evolution of this circumstance is not complete, the Court's decision has already been challenged and we will be responsive to further evolutions as deemed appropriate.

"I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. I also encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others' choices. We are not all the same, but we are in this together.

"Despite the challenges of the last two years I have stood firm on the premise that we are all, even when we disagree, advocating for our kids and that continues."

HERITAGE

No changes, Superintendent Tom Davis announced in a Sunday Facebook post, at least not "until further clarification and final rulings are posted."

"This means wearing of masks at school and school events and on all district transportation including buses, cars, and activity vans," Davis wrote. "Visitors to school are also required to wear masks within the building(s). Contact tracing will continue for known exposures and Binax testing with parent consent will still be available.

"As of this posting Sunday afternoon, I have just completed a Zoom conference call with the Illinois Association of School Administrators and contacts with schools from the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education and Regional Superintendent Gary Lewis. Heritage has received legal guidance from the school attorney, Brian Braun of Miller, Tracy, Braun & Assoc. of Monticello, and PSIC, which is the district’s insurance company. The guidance provided is summarized below and indicates that Heritage district will continue the mitigations in place until further clarification and final rulings. Circumstances may change at any time and everyone’s understanding is appreciated."

Davis' summary included "important legal points communicated to districts" on Sunday:

This is a temporary restraining order, which is by its very definition “temporary”, and is not a final disposition of the issues. This ruling temporarily enjoins the actions of the parties, but it is not a permanent injunction and is not necessarily a reflection of the final merits of the case.

The state will be filing a motion for a stay on Monday that is expect to be granted. The state appeal, if successful, would likely dissolve the TRO and restore the named parties to their same position before the TRO.

The order only applies, by its terms, to named plaintiffs against named defendants. For those school districts who are not a party to the action, this order does not apply, and if a person asserts the order, the order does not technically apply to a non-named plaintiff or a non-named defendant.

Until a school is subject to an enforcement order, and until a plaintiff files such a challenge, a school is at least technically permitted to enforce the mandates of its own volition in coordination with its local health department. In Heritage’s case, that is the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.

The State is seeking an emergency stay both with the Circuit Court and the 4th District Appellate Court, and the State and schools who are defendants will file to appeal the TRO on an expedited timeline, which will likely mean an order from the Appellate Court within less than two weeks with the date of February 16th/17th being communicated as the decision dates targeted.

IHSA and IESA sports rules were not the subject of the litigation, and schools remain subject to those rules in order to have sanctioned contests.

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

In a letter to families, Superintendent Lindsey Hall wrote: "Our school district was named in this lawsuit. In light of this order, the District is able to shift to masks being recommended, but not required, which is what the Board of Education originally voted to do back in July of 2021.

"The order issued by the Judge is being appealed to the appellate court," Hall's letter went on to say, "and we will be required to reassess the mask optional policy if the ruling is stayed or reversed. We will be in communication if changes are required."

MILFORD

"Still sifting through it all," Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer told The News-Gazette Sunday night. So as of Sunday night, no changes.

MONTICELLO

No changes, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told The News-Gazette Sunday night, adding: "Monticello Schools was not named in the lawsuit so the ruling does not specifically include us. Because of the appeal that has been filed and to avoid the potential confusion of switching back and forth between required and optional masking we are enforcing status quo mandates and awaiting the result of the appeal."

OAKWOOD

No changes, Superintendent Larry Maynard told The News-Gazette Sunday night. He shared a letter sent to district families that noted: "The Oakwood School District was not subject to the lawsuit, but we are aware of the ruling, and we are monitoring the situation daily. Due to the fact that we have not been in school since last Tuesday, we have not had the opportunity to have important discussions with the school board, administrative team, and our staff. We ask for your continued patience as we develop a plan. Until then, procedures will remain the same."

RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS

No changes, Superintendent Scott Woods told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

Woods also shared a letter sent earlier Sunday to district families. It read:

"I write to ask for your patience and understanding as our district navigates the latest changes to the COVID-19 guidance and rules for Illinois schools. On Friday, an Illinois judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by more than 700 parents across the state that challenged state-mandated COVID-19 mitigations.

"Because RCS was not one of the school districts named in the lawsuit, the judge’s order has no impact on our COVID-19 mitigation measures. We are aware that an appeal will be filed soon. An Appellate Court decision will likely come within 1-2 weeks and will very likely provide a ruling that will have a broader and more definitive impact for RCS.

"Our existing COVID-19 mitigation measures will continue to be in place at this time."

RANTOUL HIGH

"We are going to follow the same protocols that we have followed all year," Superintendent Scott Amerio told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH

No changes, Superintendent Brian Brooks told The News-Gazette Sunday night: "We are staying with the mask mandate on Monday since our school district was not one of the districts who were named in the lawsuit, before we potentially make any changes. We are asking our people for a little more time so that we can get more answers from the Court's decision on Friday as it expectedly gets appealed tomorrow morning."

ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL

No changes, Superintendent Todd Pence told The News-Gazette Sunday night: "We are staying with the status quo until we see what the appellate court hears the appeal."

SALT FORK

"Salt Fork is mask optional, effective immediately," Superintendent Phil Cox told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

THOMASBORO

No changes, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur told The News-Gazette Sunday night.

URBANA

No changes, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum told The News-Gazette Sunday night, adding: "Until we have more information regarding the appellate court's next move, we are maintaining our current practices."

Ivory-Tatum shared a letter she sent to district families earlier in the day. It read:

"On Friday afternoon, an Illinois circuit court issued a temporary restraining order enjoining the State from enforcing the Governor's executive orders and IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations requiring masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors and requiring mandatory vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for school employees. The order also enjoined the named school defendants from enforcing IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations. Approximately 150 of Illinois' 840 school districts and about 700 parents are parties to the consolidated lawsuit.

"Urbana School District #116 was not a named defendant in this lawsuit. The order issued by the judge is being appealed to the appellate court, and a decision will be made within the next two weeks or sooner. The State has also requested the judge and will be asking the appellate court to stay the order. The appellate court could rule on the State's motion to stay the order in a matter of a few days. As an unnamed defendant, during this time period, USD116 will continue to enforce our Board policy requiring masks (approved August 2020) and the COVID-19 mitigation measures bargained with our union in our most recent Memorandum of Agreement.

"In summary, to limit the health and safety risk to our school community and minimize any disruptions to our learning environment, USD116 will continue to enforce masks, our current procedures for excluding close contacts, and requirements for staff testing.

"Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and staff. While it has been a challenging year, we will continue to push forward to remain Safer Together. As this case is clarified through the courts, we will communicate and share updates as needed."

VILLA GROVE

No changes, Superintendent Carol Munson told The News-Gazette Sunday night.