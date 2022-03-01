Lorraine 100 Pic 1.jpg

Photo contributed

A photo from the Lorraine Theatre’s past.

 Photo contributed

The grand opening of the Lorraine Theatre took place March 6, 1922.

The Save the Lorraine Foundation invites the community to join them March 6 at 3 p.m. for the 100th Birthday Celebration.

They are asking anyone who has stories they would like to share about their experiences at the Lorraine Theatre to be at this Birthday Celebration: working or volunteering, marriages, first dates/first kiss.

“We are celebrating 100 years of entertainment at the historic Lorraine Theatre this year and we have put together a full year of amazing events for you to enjoy,” the foundation said in a news release.

The line-up includes the 100th birthday party on March 6 at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Beyond Sunday’s celebration, there are several other special events set for the remainder of the year.

“We have several local favorites scheduled, tributes for Fleetwood Mac & John Denver. And a first for the theatre, a comedienne. We will cross multiple genres as well. Rock, soul, gospel and much more! Check our FB page for information or our website for tickets: https://www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets.”

The schedule is as follows:

- March 6: Lorraine Reunion

- March 13: Lorraine Locals: A Live Lyrical Showcase

- April 2: Lorraine Centennial Gala

- May 7: Fleetwood Gold: The Fleetwood Mac Experience

- June 17: A Tribute to the Music of John Denver

- July 16: The Little Mermen: A Disney Cover Band

- Aug. 20: RESPECT: The Women of Rock & Soul

- Oct. 7: Greater Vision

