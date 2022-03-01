The grand opening of the Lorraine Theatre took place March 6, 1922.
The Save the Lorraine Foundation invites the community to join them March 6 at 3 p.m. for the 100th Birthday Celebration.
They are asking anyone who has stories they would like to share about their experiences at the Lorraine Theatre to be at this Birthday Celebration: working or volunteering, marriages, first dates/first kiss.
“We are celebrating 100 years of entertainment at the historic Lorraine Theatre this year and we have put together a full year of amazing events for you to enjoy,” the foundation said in a news release.
The line-up includes the 100th birthday party on March 6 at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Beyond Sunday’s celebration, there are several other special events set for the remainder of the year.
“We have several local favorites scheduled, tributes for Fleetwood Mac & John Denver. And a first for the theatre, a comedienne. We will cross multiple genres as well. Rock, soul, gospel and much more! Check our FB page for information or our website for tickets: https://www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets.”
The schedule is as follows:
- March 6: Lorraine Reunion
- March 13: Lorraine Locals: A Live Lyrical Showcase
- April 2: Lorraine Centennial Gala
- May 7: Fleetwood Gold: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
- June 17: A Tribute to the Music of John Denver
- July 16: The Little Mermen: A Disney Cover Band
- Aug. 20: RESPECT: The Women of Rock & Soul
- Oct. 7: Greater Vision