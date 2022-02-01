The Lorraine Foundation has planned for a fun and truly entertaining event for Valentine’s weekend. Area and local favorite Doc Ashton and The Root Canals will be on stage at the historic Lorraine Theatre in downtown Hoopeston on Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m. Doc Ashton and The Root Canals started several years ago as an instrumental jazz-pop group.
They have evolved into a musical force that crosses several genres like jazz, rock, pop, fusion and reggae. Covering the Beatles, James Taylor, Adele, Elvis, Kenny G and Chuck Berry just to name a few.
This will be a perfect evening for you and your valentine, partner or a group of your gal pals.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at: http://www.thelorrainetheatre.com/tickets or purchase at the door the evening of the event for $18.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.