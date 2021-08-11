Hoopeston was well-represented at this year’s Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant.
Macy Hayes, Meghan Simpson and Lauren Linares all competed in the pageant.
Simpson and Hayes were named first and second runner-up respectively while Linares earned several non-finalist awards including the people’s choice award and director’s award.
Oakwood’s Katelyn Blankenship would take home the Georgetown Fair Queen crown Monday night.
Katelyn is the daughter of Bryan Blankenship and Heather Wheaton. She is a junior at the University of Illinois.
The remaining non-finalist awards went to:
- Best of Beauty and Physique: Harley Makemson
- Best of Evening Gown: Izabella Wills
- Best of Speech: Mea Sparling
- Director’s Award: Lauren Linares
- People’s Choice Award: Lauren Linares
- Miss Photogenic Award: Meghan Simpson
- Miss Congeniality Award: Macy Hayes
- Connie’s Queen Scholarship: Izabella Wills
During the pop question portion of the pageant, Hayes was asked who from the community she would like to have a conversation with.
Hayes said she’d like to meet with the mayor.
“I think that he has done a lot of good things for our community and I’d like to congratulate him on everything,” she said.
Harley Makemson was asked what her favorite movie is and why.
Makemson said her favorite movie is “The Fault in Our Stars” because she loves the bond the main characters have after having a love-hate relationship at the start.
Simpson was asked what she felt the main responsibility of being Georgetown Fair Queen, aside from being a role model, is.
Simpson said the queen needs to be an advocate for the fair at various fairs and events around the region during the year.
Blankenship was asked what new ideas she would bring to the position if she was crowned queen.
“Firstly, I would like to implement coat and sock drives at the Georgetown Fair,” she said. “This could be in place of admission. You bring a coat, you get in free. That way we are helping with these donations to the general community. Secondly, I would like to implement an adoption day for the dogs and cats. This is because our shelters are overflowing currently. These are just a couple of my ideas.”
Mea Sparling was asked what her favorite grandstand event was. Sparling said her favorite event is the demolition derby.
“I remember my dad’s first derby and the look on his face,” she said. “Although he did absolutely horrible, he had had the most fun of his life.”
Izabella Wills was asked about her interest in baking and cooking and was asked what special she would make Fair Board President Donny Hackler?
“If he was to come to my house, I would make him a cheesecake because, simply, right now that is all that my family is asking for and, I have to say it is really good.”
Linares was asked what she was most looking to at the Georgetown Fair.
Linares said she was looking forward to attending her first rodeo at the fair.
“I haven’t ever been to a rodeo and you know the saying ‘This isn’t my first radio’ well this will be my first rodeo, but, after that, I can use the saying,” Linares said.
During the pageant, former Georgetown Fair queens were invited on-stage and they took the chance to honor Jill Pope for her 20 years with the pageant.
The queens told Pope she is a friend to everyone she meets and she is a permanent member of all of their families.
“You made us and our years so extremely special and we’re so grateful for you and the 20 years you’ve put into the pageant and us as individuals. Thank you very much and we love you.”
Pope spoke briefly about her time with the pageant.
“I don’t think you all realize how attached we get to these girls,” she said. “We love them all. They’re in our homes. We call them when we need them at the last minute. They’re always there. I just love every one of them.”
Pope, who serves as pageant director alongside with Karen Thornsbrough, praised the work ethic of this year’s pageant contestants.
“These girls, they all worked so hard,” she said. “They have improved so much. They have tried so hard. We’re very proud of all of them.”
Thornsbrough praised the work of outgoing Georgetown Fair Queen Corinn Crippin for her work over the last two years even during the pandemic.
“She kept going,” she said.
Thornsbrough said Crippin continue to serve as queen throughout the pandemic by making videos for area organizations focusing on reading stories to children or videos encouraging them to exercise.
“She was still trying to reach the kids and make sure that they were getting a little bit out of everything that was happening,” she said. “We thank her for that.”
Thornsbrough praised Crippin for her generous nature.
“She’s sweet, she’s kind and we’ve just had the best time with her,” she said.
In the final segment of the pageant, each of the top three contestants were asked three questions and then give their speech.
One of the questions asked dealt with what one change they would make to the Georgetown Fair.
Simpson said she would have more an emphasis on marketing the fair.
“I think that we need bigger signs, possibly, something to get the fair’s name around more,” she said. “Although it is a very big fair in Vermilion County, usually when you hear ‘Vermilion County’ you think of the Vermilion County Fair. And I want that to change. I want it to be the Georgetown Fair because of how amazing and well-put together this fair is.”
Blankenship believes that the fair could benefit from more free events.
“Although they already have numerous free events, I believe having more free events would never be a bad thing,” she said.
Hayes also mentioned improving the publicity of the fair, feeling that more publicity for the fair could draw more people to it.
In her speech, Simpson spoke about her love of all things 80’s, save for the shoulder pads, and described herself a child of the 80’s even though she was born well after then.
Blankenship’s speech focused on her belief in being “Small Town Strong” and talked about the joys of living in a small town like Oakwood.
She said that many of her friends from big cities don’t see the attraction in small-town life, but she is in awe of it, listing the various aspects of small-town life that hold joy for her.
Hayes spoke about her desire to become a math teacher in her speech.
Hayes said she was inspired to become a math teacher after her teacher, Glenn Brewer, showed her a way to remember a formula using a song.
“He showed me all it takes is a change of perspective and I’ve loved math ever since,” she said.
Hayes said there is a desperate need for science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers in Illinois and she wants to help fill that gap.
See more from the fair pageant at www.the-independent-news.com.