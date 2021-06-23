There will be a Flower/Garden Tour from 9 a.m.-noon. July 1 in Hoopeston as part of Sesquicentennial Week.
Organizer Claudia DeWitt has been a Master Gardener for 15 years and has been working on the garden at her home for 20 years.
DeWitt said she has about “everything under the sun” planted in her garden.
She has a wide-variety of flowers planted throughout her gardens.
DeWitt said there are several special features in the gardens on the tour.
She pointed to the water feature at Chad Thomas’s house as one of these.
DeWitt said the Fraley’s and her own garden both have Fairy Gardens incorporated into them
Fairy Gardens are small container gardens or a small cultivated spaces near a tree with miniature sized plants and elements.
DeWitt also has a “Gnome Man’s Land” area in her garden.
She said the Fecker’s also have a water feature in their backyard.
DeWitt said cultivate and designing gardens like the ones on the tour take a lot of time, effort and money.
She said her garden has grown well beyond what she had initially planned and has grown over the years.
“I don’t think gardeners ever quit,” she said. “I think it’s really a passion with people and I think once they get started in their gardens, it’s hard to control it and know when enough is enough.
DeWitt said the garden tours are self-guided and the homeowners will be present to answer any questions participants may have during the tour.
The featured properties are: The Fecker’s at 416 E. Penn, Claudia DeWitt at 846 E. Maple, The Fraley’s at 413 W. Maple and The Thomas’s at 928 W. Penn and the Hoopeston Rotary Garden in McFerren Park.
Participants are asked to register by calling City Hall at 217-283-5833.
DeWitt said participants are asked to say how many will be in their party during the tours so that the property owners can know how many will be coming.
Registration is open until June 30.