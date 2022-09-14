DANVILLE, IL.- The Danville Library Foundation and the Danville Public School Foundation are collaborating to bring legendary Singer-Songwriter, Judy Collins to the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium as a kick off to her Holiday and Hits Tour on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a public performance as a Thank You to both organizations’ supporters over the years.

“We’ve both been very fortunate that our donor bases have remained so supportive through recent years. This is the first opportunity I have had to show them how much we appreciate it.”, stated Bob Richard, Executive Director for the Danville Public School Foundation. “It’s hard to plan events at times like this. We’ve been in a holding pattern for so long that we wanted to come back in a big way. Judy Collins was a great opportunity to do that.”, he added.

