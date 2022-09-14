DANVILLE, IL.- The Danville Library Foundation and the Danville Public School Foundation are collaborating to bring legendary Singer-Songwriter, Judy Collins to the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium as a kick off to her Holiday and Hits Tour on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a public performance as a Thank You to both organizations’ supporters over the years.
“We’ve both been very fortunate that our donor bases have remained so supportive through recent years. This is the first opportunity I have had to show them how much we appreciate it.”, stated Bob Richard, Executive Director for the Danville Public School Foundation. “It’s hard to plan events at times like this. We’ve been in a holding pattern for so long that we wanted to come back in a big way. Judy Collins was a great opportunity to do that.”, he added.
Library Foundation Director, Peter Blackmon touted the partnership between the organizations. “We compete for dollars, yes, but we also support each other in that we have a mutual appreciation for the importance of both organizations. Our donor bases see it the same way as we share many of the same supporters. Partnering shows the community that we share missions for the betterment of the community.”
Judy Collins, is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist, best-known for her covers of “Both Sides Now” and “Send In the Clowns” In recent years, she’s collaborated on two albums (one of which was nominated for a Grammy) with another singer-songwriter, Ari Hest, who will be opening the Danville show as well as joining her on stage for part of the performance.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the Public on Saturday, October 1st. However, both organizations’ donors will have an opportunity to purchase them in advance. Donors will be contacted directly with Pre-Sale details.
Tickets will be sold through the Fischer Theatre both in person during operating hours and online at atthefischer.com.