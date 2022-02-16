Many years ago I traveled to Chicago to attend an Early Childhood Conference. A short time afterwards, I returned to Chicago to present my own teacher workshop.
On my first journey there, I met Debbie Clement, an early childhood author and musician. There were many teachable moments presented in her program. Thus, I became a fan and started using her books and songs at my preschool here in Hoopeston, Miss Barbara's Schoolhouse Preschool.
She has authored several books with each including a dvd: Red, White and Blue; You're Wonderful; Keweazletown, Let's Work Together and Tall Giraffe. And now her latest, Mighty Wings.
When I was teaching preschool at Good Hope School in St. Croix, I contacted her about doing a Skype visit with my class. Doing this made her "real" to the children when I used her books. Come to find out, this would be her first Skype visit ever. It was awesome and my students loved it.
When Good Hope School closed, I started teaching at Happy Faces Academy. My students there also loved Miss Debbie's books and music, especially "Tall Giraffe". Time for another Debbie Clement visit. I invited Debbie and her husband, Allen to come to St. Croix and stay with us up on the mountain. I also had a surprise visit planned for my preschool students.
My class surprised her and we met her and Alan at the airport. The children were so excited and later I found out that this was the first time children had welcomed her at an airport.
She presented a program for my class and a few other classes we invited. What an impact that had on the children.
Miss Debbie also presented a program for parents and other children and adults in the evening.
And then, Kenny and I couldn't let Debbie and her husband leave without showing them around St. Croix. We enjoyed a trip to Buck Island, Point Udall (the most eastern part of the U.S.), Frederiksted and Christiansted.
What and impact you made Miss Debbie! I am still having past students from St. Croix asking about Miss Debbie!
Thank you so much for your work with children and future leaders of our world.
Editor's Note: Clements was asked to comment on her experiences with McVickers for this article. Her response is printed below:
"One of the greatest joys of being an author/illustrator music-lady, has been to visit schools and share my work. Having champion-teachers act as ‘mid-wives’ to my creativity as Barbara McVicker has done over the past 15 years is a true treasure. Knowing that she will be sharing my newest picture book “Mighty Wings” with her students in both Illinois and on St. Croix will create more ambassadors for the conservation of Monarch butterflies. Getting others to take action by planting milkweed for Monarchs is our goal. Having Barbara on the team will make a true difference."