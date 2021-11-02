Each year The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates November as National American Indian Heritage Month. The Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George Bush in Aug 1990, designating the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. The history and culture of our nation have been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous people and their contributions have enhanced the freedom, prosperity, and greatness of America today. We will take this time to honor and learn more about them.
The local Barbara Standish Chapter works with the National Society to help sponsor the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon, the Bacone College in Muskogee, OK and the Indian Youth Camp Program, Sioux City, Iowa for American Indian students. Programs are given and notable facts given at each meeting. This November you might want to introduce some great American Indians to your family thru books such as Sitting bull, Red Cloud, Pocahontas, Maria Tallchief, Squanto, Chief Joseph and Sacajawea and many others. Your local library has many books and movies about these great people that enhanced the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America and continue to be respected for their customs and traditions.