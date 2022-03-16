Pump Pic 1.JPG

Staff members at The Pump presented a donation of $6,000 to the city's skate park project Sunday. The Pump raised the money through a karaoke fundraiser that was presented over the course of two weekends. The Pump also set up a hot dog stand during the recent skate jam fundraiser for the project and raised $802.50.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

