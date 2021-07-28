A local author has written a sequel to her first novel.
Jennifer Williams recently published “The Illness: A Story of Coming Home.”
The novel is a sequel to Williams’s first book, “The Hostages: A Story of Two Soldiers,” which she published in 2018. The first novel told the story of two soldiers with differing personalities as they attempt to escape captivity while serving in Iraq.
“The Illness: A Story of Coming Home” follows the life of one of the soldiers from the first book after he gets back from Iraq and he’s trying to adjust to normal life after being captured in Iraq and trying to find his way back home.
Williams was inspired to write a sequel to “The Hostages” by Fred Ellis, who she used to work with at Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft.
“He read the first one and he was like ‘It’s a good book, but what happens next?’” she said. “And I was like ‘I don’t know. I had never thought of writing a second book.’ I sat down and starting thinking about it and I was like ‘I can do a second book.’”
Williams decided to follow the life of one of the soldiers from the first book.
“And it just kind of happened,” she said.
Williams said it took a little over a year to write the book.
Williams intentionally didn’t name the city that the plot takes place in the book as she hoped that would allow the reader to create the setting for themselves.
“I let everyone be like ‘Hey that could be my town that he’s in,’” she said.
The story follows Brendan as he returns home and tries to connect with his estranged brother while also dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in captivity. Williams said there are some Army shenanigans that lead to serious issues and almost fatal consequences.
“It’s just kind of a homecoming story,” she said.
Williams plans on continuing the series and has already begun work on the next entry in it.
She said the third book will focus on the villain from the first book who is still in Iraq and who is considering taking hostages once again.
Williams is a veteran of the military and drew upon her own experiences for several points in the novel.
“There’s a couple parts in here where I drew from my actual experience in the military,” she said.
Williams first took up writing stories when she was in school, recalling that she created stories based on Puss in Boots.
She continued writing into high school and remembered that people enjoyed her work.
Asked about her writing process, Williams said she prefers to write whole chapters when she is writing.
“I like to get a whole chapter down on paper,” she said. “Because I don’t like stopping in the middle because I feel like it changes my writing style from the beginning of the chapter to the second half of the chapter.”
Williams considers herself to be old fashion in that she handwrites her chapters before typing them up on her computer.
Beyond working on her novels, Williams also likes to write short stories based on appliances, utensils and other inanimate objects.
She said these are generally fun short stories that let her have an outlet for her writing.
“The Illness: A Story of Coming Home” can be purchased on Amazon.
Williams said anyone interested in purchasing them through Amazon needs to search for the full title of the book and “by Jennifer Earls” to find it. Earls was her last name when she wrote the first book and she opted to keep it for the second one.
Williams said Barnes & Noble in Champaign has a copy of “The Hostages” and is working on getting a copy of “The Illness.”
Locally, Williams said copies of both books can be purchased at Treasured Roots in Hoopeston.
Williams will also be presenting a book signing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency, located at 206 S 1st Ave. in Hoopeston.