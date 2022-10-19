Project Success of Vermilion County will sponsor its annual Lights On Afterschool rally on Friday, October 28th at 5:00 PM.

The event will be one of thousands across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide rally for afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance. This year, Lights On Afterschool will highlight the vital work that afterschool programs are doing to help students recover academically and socially from the pandemic.

