Concerned about something happening in the City of Hoopeston? Mayor Jeff Wise wants to hear from you.
Beginning in March, Hoopeston Public Library will host the mayor each month for “City Chat”, an opportunity to ask questions or get information about city government.
The first session will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 5, in the library’s lower level meeting room. Wise stressed that this will not be a formal program, but simply an informal way for citizens to meet with him on anything relating to the city.
“I want to be accessible to Hoopeston residents and give them the chance to ask questions or share their concerns with me,” Wise said. “The library provides a casual and friendly setting to do so.”
Appointments are not necessary. Residents are invited to drop by any time during the City Chat hour. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.