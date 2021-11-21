Editor,
Many drivers make mistakes on the road, but most of them try to avoid accidents if possible. It is very embarrassing to be the person waving a hand as a gesture “I’m sorry.” I was warned (ESP) twice last year not to take a certain route to the doctor’s office. I didn’t listen.
I have had to stop quickly for drivers who made mistakes, and sometimes I have said a few unkind words ... much better than hearing sirens.
It is somewhat helpful to become unconscious during a crash. On the way to Carle Trauma center, I remember asking the very kind and helpful EMTs about the other driver. He was okay at the time.
Living didn’t seem too important the next few days, but thankfully, Carle Hospital saved my life, and St. Anthony Rehab in Lafayette, Ind. helped me walk again.
Hoopeston Ford called and offered to park a vehicle in my empty garage. Anthem’s dealership always kept my car up to par.
Thanks to the police, I have never had a ticket. They will never see my nice Buick “on the road again.”
Many thanks for all the kindness and thank you for reading.
Vera Crozier
Hoopeston, IL