Editor,
The Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center would like to thank the Pedro Zarate family for their kind and generous donation to our Food Pantry.
This contribution in Mr. Zarate’s memory is such a blessing to our agency and those we serve – we are very honored and blessed to have received a portion of their proceeds from their recent golf outing.
With this gift, we will be able to purchase food for our pantry and continue serving the many families that we assist.
Beth Knecht
Hoopeston Multi-Agency Executive Director/Board President