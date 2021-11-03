Editor,
The Shipman Family would like to say thank you to all of our customers over the past 40 plus years. We have been blessed and appreciated the opportunity to be part of and service a great community.
Pizza King has been in Hoopeston since the 60’s. James(Jim) Shipman worked at Pizza King while in high school. In 1979 James, Hazel, Daniel and Michael purchased Pizza King. Carl, Marlene, Erik and Renee joined the Pizza King family business in 1984.
Over the years we have become to know customers voices when taking an order without them saying their name and what they like on a pizza or sandwich. We have had high school kids be a part of the Pizza King family, their kids and now some of the Grandchildren.
It is time to retire, relax, travel and enjoy our family and grandchildren. We are handing over the Pizza paddle to Bill, Jennifer, Will and Kennedy Lind. They are the new owners November 1st. The Lind Family is excited to carry on the Pizza King name and continue with good food and great service.
Again, we say thank you to our loyal customers, employees, friends and family for your patronage and support over the years.
God Bless You All
Carl and Marlene Shipman