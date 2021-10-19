DANVILLE, IL - Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, IL, awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester. Students from the area who received the awards include the following:
Taylor Brooks of Hoopeston, IL. Brooks, who attends Lakeview's Danville campus, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship.
Marianna Craighead of Milford, IL. Craighead, who attends Lakeview's Danville campus, received the Ray and Alice Forman Memorial Scholarship.
Gabrielle Doss of Hoopeston, IL. Doss, who attends Lakeview's Danville campus, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship.
Chelsea Grubb of Potomac, IL. Grubb, who attends Lakeview's Danville campus, received the Gene Rudisill Scholarship Fund Trust Scholarship.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.