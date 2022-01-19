DANVILLE, IL — Several new members were recently inducted during a fall virtual ceremony into Lakeview College of Nursing’s Sigma Theta Tau — Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter.
New members of the honor society include the following:
Emily Clark of Urbana, IL.
Lindsay Cox of Homer, IL.
Bryson Cutts of Greenup, IL.
Sarah Evans of Tuscola, IL.
Princess Anne Hernandez of Champaign, IL.
Brandi Huson of Ogden, IL.
Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville, IL.
Mackenzie Melton of Arcola, IL.
Anita Wilson of Danville, IL.
In order to receive an invitation to join Sigma, the students must have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum, achieve academic excellence with a grade point average at or above a 3.0, rank in the highest 35 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.
The keynote speakers for the event were Lakeview Professors, Gina Brassard, MSN, RN, RAC-CT, DNS-CT, and Rita Wallace, MSN, Ed, RN. They spoke about how nurses change the world.
Lanette Stuckey, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CNE, CMSRN, CNEcl, NEA-BC, CHSE, who is the dean of nursing at LCN and the president of the Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter, said that she was excited to bring new members into the organization. “Sigma is recognized worldwide for being a leader in nursing excellence and for providing tremendous opportunities for networking and professional development. I’m happy that our membership is growing,” she said.
The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (Sigma) is the second-largest nursing organization in the world with approximately 135,000 active members.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL in 2001.