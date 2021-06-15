An update presentation on the Lake Vermilion Watershed Plan will take place at 10 a.m. June 24 in the McFerren Park Pavilion Civic Center in Hoopeston.
The Vermilion County SWCD was awarded a Section 319 grant by the Illinois EPA in 2019 to update the previous watershed plan and to identify key point and nonpoint sources of pollution as well as site-specific recommendations for best management practices.
A representative from Northwater Consulting, Springfield will share what is different about this watershed plan for the North Fork-Vermilion and the Lake Vermilion watershed and will share about targeting areas that will have the most impact on soil health and water quality improvements.
Feel free to attend this interesting and educational outdoor event. Tables will be available.
For more information contact the Vermilion County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 217-442-8511 ext 3.