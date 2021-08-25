The Cornjerkers opened their season with a 25-12, 25-22 victory over Donovan at home.
The Lady Cornjerkers were led by Bre Crose with six kills and Logan Watson with five, as well as five aces by Tobi West.
Kaitlynn Lange led the charge from a 21-16 deficit to a 24-21 lead in the second set with seven consecutive serves.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action Tuesday night when they hosted Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Hoopeston Area fell to PBL with scores of 17-25 and 19-25.
The Cornjerkers fell to 1-1 on the young season and travel to Attica on Thursday to face the Ramblers.