Name: Bradley Acosta
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading?
I enjoy building random objects with screws, bolts, nuts, etc… Watching TV is something I do a lot of. I’m also a video gamer.
What school / community activities have you participated in?
I’m in the Student Leadership Club at John Greer.
What is your favorite book ever?
The Serpent’s Shadow by Rick Riordan
What is your favorite book series?
The Percy Jackson Series by Rich Riordan
Where is your favorite place to read?
My favorite place to read is on the couch in our playroom.
Why do you read so much?
Reading is fun and filled with drama like people about to die but getting saved and bad guys getting hit. Reading passes the time for me.
What would the world be like if no one read books?
No one would know how to write. There wouldn’t be computers, pictures, desks, or anything. You have to read instructions to build stuff.
What are your future life goals?
I want to be a scientist like working for NASA.