Name: Liam Elliott
Grade: 3
What hobbies do you have other than reading?
I play video games. My favorite is Pokemon. I’m also a runner. Once I ran a mile around the track at the high school.
What school / community activities have you participated in?
I played soccer in Paxton. I’m planning to join Cadet Band as a 4th grader next year.
What is your favorite book ever?
Amulet Book 7 Firelight by Kazu Kibuishi
What is your favorite book series?
Wings of Fire by T.T. Sutherland
Where is your favorite place to read?
I enjoy reading on my bed in my room.
Why do you read so much?
I used to not like reading but this past summer I read 1 hour every day. And wow, I started to enjoy it. When I read a book I get sucked into it. I imagine the characters in the book.
What would the world be like if no one read books?
Some books are informational and give information that you need to learn. Books contain cool facts about animals and other things. They help us learn. Fiction books are funny and exciting and really cool. The world would be crazy without books. We wouldn’t know important information.
What are your future life goals?
I would like to be a baker making cake pops and donuts because I really like them, especially vanilla flavored ones.