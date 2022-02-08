Watseka Police Department reports
Feb. 1
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:44 p.m.
Feb. 2
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Third and Oak at 8:37 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of East Cherry Street at 8:39 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Kay and Walnut at 8:48 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 10:15 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Second and Walnut at 12:38 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of West Washington at 1:24 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:53 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of South Fifth Street at 7:28 p.m.] Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Fifth and Sheridan at 8:59 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:46 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 10:12 pm. Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 10:32 pm.
Feb. 3
Police responded to Trespassers in the 400 block of E. Oak at 8:23 am.
Police assisted a disabled motorists in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 10:51 am. Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of E. Grant at 3:09 pm.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Jefferson and Walnut at 3:27 pm.
Police assisted a disabled motorists in the area of 3rd and Walnut at 4:27 p.m.
Police responded to a child custody issue in the 800 block of W. Jackson at 4:57 pm. Police responded to a battery in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 6:44 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of 5th and Walnut at 9:55 pm. Police responded to illegal parking in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 11:52 pm.
Feb. 4
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N. 6th St. at 8:55 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E. Porter Ave. at 12:00 pm. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 3:02 pm.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of Walnut and Kay at 3:36 pm. Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of N. 8th St. at 5:06 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of E. Cherry St. at 6:45 pm.
Police responded to a suspicious person in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 6:52 pm. Police responded to a theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:41 pm.
Feb. 5
Police assisted a disabled motorists in the 900 block of S. 4th St. at 8:11 am.
Police responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 11:45 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 2:40 pm. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the area of 4th and Oak at 6:18 pm.
Police assisted a disabled motorists on N. Veterans PKWY at 4:25 pm.
Police responded to a possible Violation of an Order of Protection in the 400 block of S. 5th St at 6:37 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of E. Locust at 8:18 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department reports
On February 5th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Robert A. Willette, age 28, of Momence. According to police reports, Willette was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for a traffic offense. Willette was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On February 5th, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Pamela R. Lowe, age 36, of Watseka. According to police reports, Lowe was wanted on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear on a misdemeanor retail theft charge. Per Macon County’s request, Lowe was given a notice to appear on-scene and released.
On February 6th, 2022, Marian L. Johnson, age 32, of Kankakee, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail. Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. Johnson posted the required bond and was released.