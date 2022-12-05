When you consider the common field crops in Illinois, it’s no doubt corn (Zea mays) has had a heavy influence on agriculture. However, broomcorn (Sorghum bicolor) is a lesser-known member of the grass family (Poaceae) with an agricultural history of its own in our state. It’s more closely related to other sorghums than the most popular Poaceae member, Zea mays.
“In Illinois, broomcorn production was established in the early 1800s, and central Illinois became the center for production here in the U.S.,” said Steven Moose, a professor of genetics in the College of ACES at the University of Illinois.
As its name implies, the plant is used to make brooms, since it produces seedheads with long, fibrous branches that retain their stiff character and attract dust, making them ideal for brooms. Given broomcorn’s increased drought resistance and relatively high production, even on poorer soils, it became an easy cash crop for new settlers in the Midwest. Over time, its production spread with the expanding prairie frontier to eventually encompass western states as well.
“It basically migrated as a crop with new settlement,” Moose said. “It was pretty lucrative for the minimal effort it took to grow it, especially when it fed a local factory, like we had in communities such as Arcola and Paxton.”
As processing centers developed around this new crop, central Illinois became the center of broomcorn production in the U.S. from the 1850s through the 1920s. Given its legacy here, it’s interesting that broomcorn production has waned in the Prairie State today. Many factors were at play in its decline, from cheaply produced plastic broom fibers after World War II to a decreasing labor pool for harvest.
Since broomcorn is grown for its fibrous panicles (seedheads), as opposed to its actual seeds, harvest of this crop is was largely performed by hand. In the increasingly mechanized world of agricultural production in the mid 20th century, this hand-harvested crop was simply outpaced by other technology. However, there is a rich legacy of research on broomcorn in Illinois, founded by former Professor Henry Hadley. Moose began his work by bringing the perspective of recent advances in genetics.
“In past research and breeding, the main goal was to produce a shorter broomcorn with less seeds,” he noted. “When I started working with broomcorn in 2014, we did a DNA fingerprinting, or a ‘23andMe’ of broomcorn, if you will.”
Understanding its DNA has helped Moose describe its origins as an agricultural commodity, using historic broomcorn collections the university has maintained over the years.
“We discovered that some kind of mutation has happened to allow the really long fibers on seedheads,” he said. “That mutation has probably happened independently multiple times and has been discovered and bred for by humans multiple times.”
In the past, many dwarf broomcorn varieties did not produce a long enough fiber to be useful. Understanding the mutation for long fibers has helped current research efforts to create dwarf broomcorn that is shorter and offers the possibility of mechanical harvest, over the traditional, taller broomcorn varieties.
“What we’re trying to do now is revive past work on broomcorn to produce a short, dwarf broomcorn that still has a long enough fiber to viable,” Moose said.
Past researchers did not have the benefit of modern DNA analysis or some of our more recent understanding of grass family genetics and breeding. With the ability to look closer at DNA, Moose has made some interesting discoveries.
“We found that the genes for male sterility are linked to the genes for good broomcorn,” Moose said. “They can be broken, but we didn’t know that in that past, and it would have taken a much bigger effort to make this breakthrough.”
Today, hybrid seed corn is produced by crossing a female parent plant, which is male-sterile and incapable of self-pollination, with a male parent plant that contains pollen of desirable genetics. This same approach is used to produce hybrid seed for grain sorghum, or milo, but prior efforts struggled to transfer the sterility trait to broomcorn.
Moose discovered that the genes for male sterility and longer fibers were linked and will require a targeted effort to break up. Past breeding came close to making this discovery but were “unlucky,” in Moose’s words. Armed with that knowledge, he is hopeful for the future.
“If broomcorn could be produced cheaper, it may have applicability in other markets,” he said. “It also may become more competitive as natural broom fibers.”
“Right now, the limitation is the effort it takes for harvest, but we are working on the right broomcorn for mechanization, and I hope that breakthrough can create a viable crop for Illinois markets,” Moose declares.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.