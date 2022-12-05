In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Stephen Moose/University of Illinois

Recent and past research at the University of Illinois has focused on creating a shorter, dwarf broomcorn, left, than the traditional taller varieties, right.

 Stephen Moose/University of Illinois

When you consider the common field crops in Illinois, it’s no doubt corn (Zea mays) has had a heavy influence on agriculture. However, broomcorn (Sorghum bicolor) is a lesser-known member of the grass family (Poaceae) with an agricultural history of its own in our state. It’s more closely related to other sorghums than the most popular Poaceae member, Zea mays.

“In Illinois, broomcorn production was established in the early 1800s, and central Illinois became the center for production here in the U.S.,” said Steven Moose, a professor of genetics in the College of ACES at the University of Illinois.

