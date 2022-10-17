In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Andrew Holsinger/UI Extension

Wheel bugs are beneficial insects that capture their prey with raptorial front legs (similar to praying mantises) before injecting saliva and feeding.

 Andrew Holsinger/UI Extension

As we transition from summer to fall and the temperatures start cooling off, many of us will be spending more time outdoors.

While enjoying our time outdoors, we often encounter various insets we may not have seen or noticed earlier in the growing season.

