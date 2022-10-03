Throughout the fall season, garden centers are filled with a beautiful selection of mums (short for chrysanthemums). In the garden, mums provide both a spectacular fall display and a late-season nectar source for pollinating insects.

It is a wonderful time to plant these attractive, fall-blooming plants, but some consideration should be given when planting in fall. Many folks plant mums and don’t actually do much to encourage flowering, but there are also measures you can take earlier in the season that will result in additional beauty at bloom time.

