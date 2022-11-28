After Thanksgiving, many Americans will be nursing indigestion from the copious amounts of food we have just eaten or dealing with the madness of Black Friday. As the demolition derby of shopping carts commences, there is but one more conflict among shoppers and perhaps disagreement at the Thanksgiving table: gas-powered vs. electric outdoor tools. There are certainly pros and cons to both sides, but when it’s all said and done, which is better?
Electric tools are quieter. After spending most of my life listening to the rumble of 2-cycle engines, the abrupt silence between running the equipment of an electric tool is jarring.
With many gas-powered lawn and garden tools, I find my hands and arms shaky, even slightly numb, after prolonged use. However, the vibration running through electric tools is greatly reduced. I’ve still gotten blisters running electric lawn equipment, so don’t ditch the gloves.
Electric tools can be more convenient in many cases. The ability to pick up an electric tool and quickly get to work without having to fill up a gas tank, check oil or fiddle with a choke is a great benefit. Conversely, battery management is important, as a dead battery requires the operator to wait until it is charged.
Reliable power. Gas-powered tools have reliable power (no charging batteries), and if someone knows their way around small engines, they can repair them easily.
Electric outdoor tools are not low-cost. For many Americans, the tool itself may be in their price range, but batteries are expensive, and that has made it hard for people to spend money on them. Especially if they already have a gas-powered version of the same tool.
When it comes to environmental benefits of battery versus gas-powered tools, it actually becomes a complicated problem. Concerning emissions, gas-powered lawn and garden tools like blowers, chainsaws, trimmers or mowers are decades behind the efficiency levels of modern automobiles.
While auto manufacturers made great strides in improving efficiency and emissions, the landscape tool industry had very little regulation to incentivize this shift. Most electric tools have little to no emissions at the time of operation. However, we can’t ignore what powers those electric tools or charges the batteries. If it is coal-fired power plants, there certainly are emissions still happening, just not at the moment the tool is being used.
In addition to the emissions of carbon dioxide that contribute to global warming, the extraction and processing of oil is also a major polluter. Conversely, the mining of lithium for batteries is very destructive to the environment and uses lots of energy, water and chemical inputs during the battery’s manufacture. Historically, the mining of lithium has left behind open pit mines and contaminated natural areas and water.
Lithium battery disposal is a real problem we need to consider, but there are solutions. When we look at older lead-acid batteries, these presented a massive environmental contamination issue, but today, the recycling rate for these batteries is 99 percent. For lithium batteries, we need the same amount of effort to create a recycling system for what is going to be the next generation of batteries.
There are countless different ways to look at the environmental impact of gas and electric outdoor tools. Way more than can be described here, as this issue spans multiple disciplines.
In essence, the best choice for the environment is likely a corded electric tool plugged into a grid powered by renewable energy. A viable option for some homeowners, but not everyone.
When comparing gas and electric mowers over their lifespan from raw material extraction to end of life, electric mowers are shown to have a lighter environmental impact. Corded electric mowers come in slightly better than battery-powered electric. However, electric mowers are shown to have a higher average cost over the lifespan of the equipment compared to gas-powered mowers. Does that translate to hand-held lawn and garden tools? Probably to some degree.
Should I buy gas or electric yard tools? This is a question I have been asking myself lately at the hardware store as I stare at a wall of electric-powered outdoor tools and then turn around and stare at a wall of gas-powered outdoor tools. Hopefully, you, dear reader, have escaped the hordes of this Black Friday unscathed and perhaps have a brand new toy, er … I mean, tool, to help you out in the yard.