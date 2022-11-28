In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ryan Pankau/Illinois Extension

Electric leaf blowers make less noise and vibration than gas-powered engines but may be limited by cord length or battery life.

 Ryan Pankau/Illinois Extension

After Thanksgiving, many Americans will be nursing indigestion from the copious amounts of food we have just eaten or dealing with the madness of Black Friday. As the demolition derby of shopping carts commences, there is but one more conflict among shoppers and perhaps disagreement at the Thanksgiving table: gas-powered vs. electric outdoor tools. There are certainly pros and cons to both sides, but when it’s all said and done, which is better?

Electric tools are quieter. After spending most of my life listening to the rumble of 2-cycle engines, the abrupt silence between running the equipment of an electric tool is jarring.

Trending Food Videos