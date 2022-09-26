In the Garden Pic 1.jpg

Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

Goldenrods and asters provide some of the showiest flowers of fall but can be aggressive in gardens if not planted appropriately.

 Ryan Pankau/UI Extension

This past week was the fall equinox, which marks the beginning of autumn.

With the cooler weather in recent days, it has really started to feel like the time of changing leaves and brilliant autumn colors. While most of us are thinking of tree color this time of year, there are some spectacular late-blooming plants that provide a characteristic fall flare of color late in the growing season.

Trending Food Videos