Champaign, IL - NRCS State Conservationist, Ivan Dozier announced funding is now available for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program - Agricultural Land Easements (ACEP-ALE). Dozier explains the ALE program can help address development and population pressures that pose a threat to Illinois farmland acres currently used for agricultural production. Through conservation easements, NRCS provides financial assistance to eligible partners or entities to assist landowners with the purchase of Agricultural Land Easements (ALE). These easements help farmers/landowners keep working croplands and grasslands in active, profitable agriculture production. The ALE sign-up is continuous. However, a funding cut-off date is established to allow eligible applications to compete for funding. The first funding cutoff for fiscal year (FY) 2022 is December 10, 2021. All eligible applications on file with NRCS on December 10th will be considered for funding.
Eligible entities include state and local governments and non-governmental organizations that have farmland or grassland protection programs. Dozier explains, “What is special about agricultural easements is that they can protect the long-term viability of our nation’s food supply, something that is more important than ever before. Easements are a powerful way to actually prevent conversion of productive working lands across Illinois to non-agricultural uses and conserve vital grazing land and pastures,” Dozier added. For FY 2022, NRCS has $423,000 available for funding.
Agricultural Land Easements can also help keep agriculture lands in the hands of family members, while providing an enhanced opportunity to keep productive land available for secure crop production. Easements can also offer farming opportunities for new farmers to agriculture. To date, producers and partners nationwide have successfully protected more than 1.8 million acres of farmland and grassland through ACEP’s predecessor programs – the Farm and Ranch Lands Protection Program and the Grassland Reserve Program.
Interested entities can sign up for ALE at their local NRCS office before the first funding cutoff of December 10th. Interested landowners need to find an entity who is willing to assist in the purchase of the easement. If you do not know of an entity that would work, contact your local NRCS office to get more information about the type of entity that would hold an Agriculture Land Easement. Applications received by December 10, 2021 will be ranked in January and funding decisions will be made by NRCS after January 28, 2022.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, producers should call to set up appointments with local NRCS office staff. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov to learn more.