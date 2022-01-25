An Illinois Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Education Class will be held at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park, on March 11-12, 2022.
This course is a requirement for anyone wanting to obtain an Illinois hunting license that was born on or after January 1, 1980.
The class will be instructed by IDNR-certified instructor Jack Land. The class will be held on March 11 from 6 pm — 9:30 pm, and on March 12 from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Attendance is required for both dates to receive certification. Registration is limited and there is no cost to attend. To register, please call Jack Land at 217-497-1866.