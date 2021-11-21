Those who know me well, understand that I am always on the search for the perfect watermelon. That crisp, juicy sweetness perfectly balanced with undertones of mildly bitter, and a texture that has enough structure for a satisfying bite and enough softness to allow for easy consumption.
This ongoing crusade is a high stakes grocery game for me. There are precious few methods to predict the taste of a watermelon prior to purchase, so a measured pace of one melon per shopping trip is my typical strategy. Approximately 90% of the melons I purchase range from just ok to downright terrible. The remaining 10% range from good to absolute melon perfection. But by the time I have confirmed whether the watermelon is a ninety-melon or a ten-melon, it is typically too late to go back and find the same pile of melons from which to purchase another.
Like I said, a high stakes game of cat&melon that ups the ante with each watermelon I bring home. It is clearly worth it though...because that one-in-a-hundred perfect melon is a taste sensation that always brings me back to try again.
Over the years I have found creative ways to use up the imperfect melons. First of all, we have just eaten our share of watermelon that was nothing to write home about. We have also blended fresh watermelon with other fruits to make smoothies, and created some refreshing summer drinks with watermelon, sweetener and ice. I even tried, unsuccessfully, freezing melon chunks.
When my girls were little, and again with the grandchildren, I cut up many of the mediocre melons and let the kids use them as blocks to build with at the table. These edible blocks were used to create everything from castles to farmsteads to snowmen. They would take bites as they built and make quite a watery mess on the table top, but it was simple to clean up and they had lots of fun.
Last spring I was again on the hunt for good melon. I was bemoaning my tendency to come back time and time again, using my energy and money, to end up with something mushy, bland, or even inedible inside. My annual commitment to the melon search was running 50/50 at the time; I had bought two decent and two bad already.
On a nice day in July, I opened my front door, and there on the porch was a big, beautiful, green-striped watermelon. Looking through my messages I found that my friend Christy had dropped off this amazing gift, as she is a fellow melon-adventurer. She had remembered my love for good melon, and had acted on the kind impulse to help me have a nice melon experience.
Having grown up in the “watermelon country” of southern Indiana, she had picked up an extra watermelon for me during a trip back through the watermelon promised land of her youth--at a farm stand, run by her farm-neighbor and former Agriculture teacher, known as Ritter Produce.
Naturally I thanked her profusely and got that gift melon into refrigeration as quickly as I could.
Hours later when we cut into the melon, we were rewarded with the best watermelon we had tasted in years. The interior was bright red, the rind was a perfect half-inch, and the taste was that almost mythical blend of sweet and crunch. That taste that helps watermelon-hope spring eternal, and brings me back every year for the melon hunt. Let us just say, I am now a Ritter Produce fan.
But even better than the flavor of that wonderful melon, was the giving heart of Mrs. Christy Lee. She embodied that person we should all be reaching to be. She noticed our hopes, she and her family went out of their way to secure something she knew we would enjoy, and she cared enough to give, expecting nothing in return.
We enjoyed every last bite of that delicious watermelon. But we truly savored the friendship of a fellow human who is an example of the humankindNESS that knits us all together. We are thankful for you Christy Lee, and the Lee family; you gave us a good melon and a great example.