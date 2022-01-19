It was almost a decade ago. There were four 7th grade boys at my Art room door. It was lunchtime, and it crossed my mind that they probably should have been in the cafeteria. In response to my greeting and query about their visit to my room, they simply said, we have a surprise for you.
They filed into the room and each picked up a bright yellow plastic ruler, they stood shoulder to shoulder just in front of my desk, and turned to face the back of the room. After tapping their rulers a couple of times, one of the boys spun around to face me with his version of the smooth moves of a member of the rat-pack--began singing the first line of the Nat King Cole song, L.O.V.E. while holding the ruler like a microphone.
Each cool cat performed the same suave spin toward my desk as they each turned and sang the next line of the first verse. When the chorus came, all four young voices sang together in their best rendition of the classic song. They entertained me with the second verse and finished their vocal work of art to my very appreciative applause. I asked if they would repeat their performance so that I could take a video, so I could remember this incredible day. They were glad to do it, and I watched again as lightning struck twice in the same spot.
When they were finished, I complimented their bravery, told them how impressed I was, and shooed them off to join their lunching classmates. I sat at my desk, my own lunch tray pushed aside, and thought about what had just happened.
If you know the kind of confidence you need to instill in a 7th grade boy for him to be able to sing a Nat King Cole song in a classroom, then you can understand the profound moment I had just witnessed.
I thought back through the semester. I began almost every class period by inviting the kids to come up and sit in a group at the front of the room. I sang this Nat King Cole song with them each day. I wrote the simple lyrics on the board behind my desk, and I told them it was our theme song (because it takes a lot of love to teach and a lot of love to learn.)
At the beginning of the year, most of the kids were just observing. After watching me sing for a few weeks, some of the kids were joining in. By mid-semester, every kid was singing, and soon I would offer a piece of candy to any kid who would sing in a group, and very shortly thereafter they were taking risks like singing in quartets, duets, and solos for their classmates.
I demanded appreciation and applause for every student who had the courage to sing for us. And when they understood that I expected them to show appreciation, they did. And every small step of seeing they would not be ridiculed for taking such a risk led them to the big leap of faith it took to sing in front of their peers. Every year was the same; the apprehension gave way to tenacity and assurance, and all different kinds of voices rose in confidence.
I did this singing activity each semester, and we often included fun songs like, Take Me Out To The Ballgame, and theme songs to cartoons they had grown up with. I smiled thinking of the group of 6th graders that spontaneously and loudly (and beautifully) sang the theme song to The Magic School Bus. It was flawless.
I remembered the day that my 5th graders were having a tough time settling down. I told them if they worked hard on their projects, at the end of class I would sing the national anthem for them. They got quiet and buckled down, and they were rewarded with the promised performance.
Of course, my singing was far from perfect, but their appreciation was heartfelt and sweet.
I looked up from my stroll down memory lane and caught sight of the large, colorful banner on the back wall, that welcomed my students to “the best hour of their day,” and I marveled how four 7th grade boys had just made an ordinary lunch the best hour of the year for me.
You may be thinking, why were we singing in the Art room? Singing was only one of many things we did, and the song portion of our hour was brief, but it set the tone for our classroom time together. It was a way to collectively teach risk and reward, which in turn related to every other activity we completed.
I re-watched their amazing video this week, and it all came right back to me. And I hope the memories stay with them forever as well. They thought they were learning a theme song, but they were really learning to take chances and face their social fears—in the extraordinary and anxious time that is junior high. Here’s hoping they will always have the courage to lift their voices.