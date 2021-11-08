EASY FICTION
The Battle for Perodia, by Katrina Charman
The Cloud Kingdom, by Katrina Charman
The Crystal Caverns, by Katrina Charman
The Golden Temple, by Katrina Charman
Lullaby Lake, by Katrina Charman
The Silver Swamp, by Katrina Charman
The Whispering Oak, by Katrina Charman
Cascadia Saves the Day, by Lisa Ann Scott
GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION
Welcome to Ponyville, by Hasbro
Meet the Shark Family and Friends, by Alexandra West
Guess What?, by Mo Willems
JUVENILE DVD
Scooby-Doo!: Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
JUVENILE FICTION
Hollywood, by Samantha M. Clark
The Greatest Gift, by Kallie George
Big Shot, by Jeff Kinney
The Giant’s Fall, by Matt Koceich
The Deadly Curse of Toco-Rey, by Frank E. Peretti
The Door in the Dragon’s Throat, by Frank E. Peretti
Escape from the Island of Aquarius, by Frank E. Peretti
The Legend of Annie Murphy, by Frank E. Peretti
Mayday at Two Thousand Five Hundred, by Frank E. Peretti
The Secret of the Desert Stone, by Frank E. Peretti
Tombs of Anak, by Frank E. Peretti
Trapped at the Bottom of the Sea, by Frank E. Peretti
The Christmas Pig, by J.K. Rowling
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Making Friends: Third Time’s a Charm, by Kristen Gudsnuk
Dinosaurs Before Dark, by Jenny Laird
Run: Book One, by John Lewis
Just Beyond: The Scare School, by R.L. Stine
Just Beyond: Colume 2: A Strange Discovery, by R.L. Stine
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
The Story of the Olympic Games
Amazing Science: 83 Hands-On S.T.E.A.M. Experiments for Curious Kids, by Aubre Andrus
Lift-the-Flaps Atlas, by Kate Baker
The World’s Most Pointless Animals – Or Are They?, by Philip Bunting
Silly Jokes About Animals, by Michael Dahl
What Are the Winter Olympics?, by Gail Herman
Ultimate Reptile Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta
Rainforests, by Andrea Silen
Steve Spangler’s Super-Cool Science Experiments for Kids, by Steve Spangler
PICTURE BOOK
I Love My Home, by Sebastien Braun
Mr. Watson’s Chickens, by Jarrett Dapier
The Leaf Thief, by Alice Hemming
Turtle in a Tree, by Neesha Hudson
What if, Pig?, by Linzie Hunter
Rubylicious, by Victoria Kann
The Wheels on the Bus at Halloween, by Sarah Kieley
12 Days of Princess, by Holly Rice
A Tree for Mr. Fish, by Peter Stein
Opposites Abstract, by Mo Willems