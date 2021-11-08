EASY FICTION

The Battle for Perodia, by Katrina Charman

The Cloud Kingdom, by Katrina Charman

The Crystal Caverns, by Katrina Charman

The Golden Temple, by Katrina Charman

Lullaby Lake, by Katrina Charman

The Silver Swamp, by Katrina Charman

The Whispering Oak, by Katrina Charman

Cascadia Saves the Day, by Lisa Ann Scott

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

Welcome to Ponyville, by Hasbro

Meet the Shark Family and Friends, by Alexandra West

Guess What?, by Mo Willems

JUVENILE DVD

Scooby-Doo!: Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

JUVENILE FICTION

Hollywood, by Samantha M. Clark

The Greatest Gift, by Kallie George

Big Shot, by Jeff Kinney

The Giant’s Fall, by Matt Koceich

The Deadly Curse of Toco-Rey, by Frank E. Peretti

The Door in the Dragon’s Throat, by Frank E. Peretti

Escape from the Island of Aquarius, by Frank E. Peretti

The Legend of Annie Murphy, by Frank E. Peretti

Mayday at Two Thousand Five Hundred, by Frank E. Peretti

The Secret of the Desert Stone, by Frank E. Peretti

Tombs of Anak, by Frank E. Peretti

Trapped at the Bottom of the Sea, by Frank E. Peretti

The Christmas Pig, by J.K. Rowling

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Making Friends: Third Time’s a Charm, by Kristen Gudsnuk

Dinosaurs Before Dark, by Jenny Laird

Run: Book One, by John Lewis

Just Beyond: The Scare School, by R.L. Stine

Just Beyond: Colume 2: A Strange Discovery, by R.L. Stine

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

The Story of the Olympic Games

Amazing Science: 83 Hands-On S.T.E.A.M. Experiments for Curious Kids, by Aubre Andrus

Lift-the-Flaps Atlas, by Kate Baker

The World’s Most Pointless Animals – Or Are They?, by Philip Bunting

Silly Jokes About Animals, by Michael Dahl

What Are the Winter Olympics?, by Gail Herman

Ultimate Reptile Rumble, by Jerry Pallotta

Rainforests, by Andrea Silen

Steve Spangler’s Super-Cool Science Experiments for Kids, by Steve Spangler

PICTURE BOOK

I Love My Home, by Sebastien Braun

Mr. Watson’s Chickens, by Jarrett Dapier

The Leaf Thief, by Alice Hemming

Turtle in a Tree, by Neesha Hudson

What if, Pig?, by Linzie Hunter

Rubylicious, by Victoria Kann

The Wheels on the Bus at Halloween, by Sarah Kieley

12 Days of Princess, by Holly Rice

A Tree for Mr. Fish, by Peter Stein

Opposites Abstract, by Mo Willems

Trending Food Videos