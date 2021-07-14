Hoopeston VFW Post 4826 and the VFW Auxiliary made donations to help homeless veterans in the region last week.
VFW Post 4826 donated $5,450 and the VFW Auxiliary donated $520 to the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville to help homeless veterans in the area July 9.
VFW Post Commander Eddie Hargrove said the money was raised during a recent poker run on June 19.
He said the post presents the fundraiser every year to raise money for homeless veterans.
“This was the biggest one we’ve ever had,” he said.
Hargrove estimated there were about 100 people involved with the run itself and about 14 volunteers who helped present it.
He said the “Feudin’ Hillbillies” performed during the event this and he hopes to have them perform again next year.
Hargrove said the post couldn’t present the poker run last year due to the pandemic, so the post made a $500 donation to help homeless veterans.
“It’s something we try to do every year to help our brothers and sisters in arms,” he said.
Hargrove said the success of this year’s fundraiser was due to efforts from the entire community.
“I’d like to thank the whole community, how they came together,” he said. “They came out here to help us raise money for homeless veterans. We had people who were just driving by who just stopped and gave us donations because it was for a good cause.”
Hargrove said he was proud of his community for stepping up to help with this worthy cause.
“My little hometown, I grew up in Hoopeston, the outpouring they gave by helping us raise this money,” he said. “It all came from this community through the help that they gave us.”
Hargrove said the Hoopeston Police Department helped out by directing traffic during the poker runs.
He said the City of Hoopeston street and alley and water departments also stepped up by providing materials to block-off sections around the VFW during the event
“I want to thank everybody in the community for what they did,” Hargrove said.
VFW Auxiliary President Connie Butzow said the Auxiliary served and sold food and jello shots during the poker run to raise the money they donated.
Voluntary Services Specialist Jennifer Sheehan-Wells accepted the donations on behalf of the VA Illiana Health Care System.
Sheehan-Wells said that the VFW and VFW Auxiliary asked that the donations go towards assisting homeless veterans through the Homeless Veteran Fund.
She said the funds will go towards helping to prepare veterans for placement in a new home or to help them sustain a new residence with items such as cleaning supplies, kitchenware, curtains, small electronics or appliances.
Asked how many homeless veterans there are around the area, Sheehan-Wells praised the work of the VA’s Homeless Team for their work in ensuring that homeless veterans who want a home have been connected with a residence.
“Our homeless team has done a fabulous job at connecting our veterans with a residence,” she said. “So, as of the last report, they have found a residence for each of our homeless veterans who are wanting a home.”
Sheehan-Wells said the VA’s Voluntary Services department works with volunteers and places them throughout the facility to support all of the current services the VA provides.
She said they also accept donations for a wide-variety of veteran populations citing the homeless team as well as the VA’s caregiver program and social work services.
“We have a wide-variety of areas that we can support,” she said.
Sheehan-Wells encouraged anyone who is interested in volunteering or donating to the VA to contact her at 217-554-5212.