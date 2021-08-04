The Hoopeston Swimming Pool has had a successful season this summer.
Pool Manager Kristi Hudson recently spoke with The Chronicle about the success the pool has seen this year as well as the schedule for the final stretch of the pool season.
Hudson said the plan for August is to be open daily through Aug. 17.
She said Aug. 17 is the day before school starts and once school starts they won’t be able to be open during the day since the staff will be be back in school.
After Aug. 17, she said the pool will offer Family Nights on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 7-9 p.m.
Hudson said the family nights will be the only times the pool will be open during the week for the rest of the season.
Hudson said the plan is to be open on the weekends of Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29 and all three days on Labor Day Weekend Sept. 4-6. The pool will be open from noon-8 p.m. with noon-5 p.m. being open swim and 5-8 p.m. being family swim.
She said the difference between open swim and family swim being that kids can’t be in the pool without their parents during family swim.
Hudson said the pool will continue to offer exercise classes in August with a slight time change as they will now be offered at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The morning classes will be offered Monday-Friday while evening classes will be offered from Monday-Thursday.
Hudson said the adult classes the pool has offered this summer have gone over well.
“I’ve been just tickled pink with the amount of people who have showed up for the exercise classes,” she said.
Hudson said Kim Burch offered her final Zumba class of the season July 29.
Hudson doesn’t know if Burch will be offering the Zumba classes again next year, but Hudson definitely plans on offering her exercise classes again next summer.
Hudson said the numbers vary day-to-day for the exercise classes, but she estimated they’ve had anywhere from 10-18 people a day take part in the exercise classes.
“There have been times when we’ve had over 20 people a day,” she said. “And they’ll sometimes come back for a morning and an afternoon class.”
Hudson said the exercise classes just got new pool weights in the past few weeks. Prior to that, she said, they were using pool noodles.
“Everybody is loving using the weights,” she said.
The weights were purchased with donations from the Save the Pool committee, which was a driving force in getting the pool opened this season and has continued to support the pool during the summer.
Beyond the exercise classes, Hudson said the pool’s swimming lessons have also been positively received.
“Our swim lessons that we did this year went over incredibly well,” she said. “They haven’t done group swimming lessons here in many years and we had four classes of 10-12 people and two other classes of higher level swimmers that didn’t total 15 altogether. So almost 60 kids this summer got swimming lessons of some kind or other. I’m very happy about that.”
She said the pool still has dates available for people to rent the pool out for a party.
Hudson said the final date for parties will be Aug. 14 and it is already booked up. The pool will not be available for rent after that date.
She said they have some Monday dates available with a rate of $100 for 7-8 p.m. as well as weekend dates for 7-9 p.m. for $200.
Hudson said they will continue to offer Family Nights on Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. until Aug. 17 as well as Teen Nights on the first two Thursdays of August from 7-9 p.m.
Hudson said the pool’s Splash Pad has continued to be popular attraction for kids.
She said it’s free in the mornings before the pool opens and it’s free in the evenings from 5-7 p.m.
Overall, Hudson said she has been really happy with the response from the community at the pool this year.
“We’ve been really, really happy with the response from the community in general,” she said.
Hudson said someone at city hall told her that, in the time she’s worked for the city, she hasn’t seen this much of a response and use of pool.
Hudson said she was really excited about what was set to arrive at the pool earlier this week.
Hudson, who spoke to The Chronicle on July 30, said the pool was awaiting the delivery of an ADA-accessible staircase to put in the corner of the pool.
“It’s something that’s removable, so if we can get the swim team up and going next year, it can be removed for swim meets and such,” she said.
Hudson said several groups contributed donated money that allowed the pool to purchase the staircase.
“The response has been really great from the people of Hoopeston helping in anyway that they can,” she said.
Asked about how many people the pool sees on a daily basis, Hudson said it’s largely dependent on weather conditions.
“There’s clearly a difference between when it’s a good day and when it’s not a good day,” she said.
Hudson said the pool had 1,255 paying visitors for open swim in the month of June with 633 people in on a pass.
She said a few of their themed nights were poorly attended in June so they discontinued them.
Through July 22, Hudson said, they had another 722 paid admissions with another 407 people entering with a pass in the open swim hours.
“I’ve been very happy,” she said about the visitor numbers.
Hudson said pool had the Danville diving team used the pool’s diving boards to practice several times this season while their pool was being renovated.
Asked about their plans for next year, Hudson said she is tentatively laying out plans for next year, but the city hasn’t confirmed any plans for the pool next year, so she’s not setting anything in stone.
As for the work that has gone into operating the pool this year, Hudson said it has been a team effort.
“I would like to say that Steve Baker and the entire water department and the other guys who work out here at the park, Richard and Roger and Colin, I couldn’t get any of this done without everything that they do out here at the pool. They are instrumental in keeping this place going on all levels.”