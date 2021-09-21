Hoopeston Public Library is excited to announce its collaboration this fall with Checkers Library TV to present “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead.
This live-action weekly television show is aimed at providing entertainment for children from preschool through fifth grade and illustrating the benefits of reading in a fun and exciting way. Parents can find these free episodes posted weekly (beginning Sept. 16) on the Hoopeston Public Library Facebook page.
The show features Checkers and his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer, who head off on a reading road trip where they will explore the vast world of STEAM and visit a new location each week. The 16-episode series will feature many unique STEAM concepts such as 3D printing, dinosaurs, and other exciting features that will keep kids on the edge of their seats.
Along the way, the episodes will also feature health tips from Dr. Dan, crafts and activities with Mrs. Hamilton, book recommendations, science experiments, and much more. Families can stop by the library Children’s Room each week to pick up a packet of activity sheets to go along with each episode.
